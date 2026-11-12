The door sticks. It's stuck since my grand's grand's time. I shoved it as they did long before. Still wet from the walk up from the train. Three hours off the plane and the rain hasn’t left my coat. Nobody looked up. Not like they used to.



Some hours on now from then. The fire’s low. Telly’s on with the sound off. Five of us on the stools. Once was thirty. Mick’s in the ground. Tom’s in Perth. Joe’s still here but only just. Paddy’s in the home and doesn’t know his own daughter. The rest went the way a tide goes. You don’t see the minute. You just look up and the stools're empty.



We buried well once. In the rain. A boy carried home by his own, the one bell, the chair no one sat in for forty years. The sound a woman made that had no words in it, just the throat. You hear that once across a foggy wet field and it stays in you till you die. We quit that. There’s not one in this room could make that sound now if you paid them. We bury quick now so we can get back to the phones.



We were bastards. Don’t even try to make us saints. We killed each other over a cow, a ditch, a girl, a word said at a fair in 1740. We kept a grudge warmer than we kept our children. But when the drum came up the glen the two men who hadn’t shared a road in twenty years stood in the one gap and died with their shoulders touching. That was us too.



There was then Cromwell. The street running crimson down to the river and him writing home to thank God. The ones still standing chained and shipped to Barbados to cut cane till they dropped. The rest got the choice. Hell or Connacht. We took Connacht. Lived on rock. Lived.



And then the stalk went black in a night. Mouths green from the grass. The cart in the morning with a sack the size of a child because it was a child. Corn going down the road to the ships with soldiers either side, past them lying in the ditch watching it go.



None of that stopped because somebody asked. Not a letter. Not a prayer. Not a man in London who suddenly found a conscious. It stopped when some lad of nineteen stood in a wet field with a pike and didn’t move. Left there for the crows. Every time. That’s the only way it ever stopped. That’s what bought and kept the lane, the mill, the bridge, this door, the brewery of this pint. Paid in full. In blood. Not only ours. Theirs. We once drank on the tab for the doing.



There’s a lad down the end here now. Twenty-two. Three pints in. He’s got the mind, the jaw and the hands. The desire too came down to him. What he doesn’t have is the chance. It went to a man not of this continent nor its islands. He thinks it’s the job or the girl or the weather. Something he's done done wrong. Because that's what he's been told since a wee. He orders another. Grief with the fight taken out of it. Just sits there and drinks itself stupid. Then apologizes and slinks out. Only to do it all again the morrow.



There’s a boy on the half-five train. Twelve. Lip split. He wet his sleeve at the tap and he’s dabbing at it so his mam won’t see. Still a wee, and already he knows how to hide blood from his mother. Odd one out ethnically in the schoolyard again. The only native son. He was yesterday. He’ll be tomorrow. He’s already learned to say nothing. Cause the saying costs far more than a spot of blood. He counts the stops. Afraid, and ashamed of it, for the fight in him yet. If only a father would allow and stand fer it. And still the fields go by the window. The ones that were paid for with the lives of his people.



His Da's at the gate. Sees the walk before he sees the lip. Doesn’t ask. Puts his hand on the boy’s shoulder a second and takes it off. That’s all he has. All this began before even he was but a lad.



He had a trade. A bit of land. A place kept. Pieces handed to from his own before. It's all went. Signed in a room he’ll never stand in by men who couldn’t find this parish on a map. He sits up alone after with the fire going down and counts what the boy won’t have the way you’d count lights going out along a street. Only with a tear he can't shed, a death inside he can't show, counted with each flicker out. The boy’s upstairs pretending to sleep. They both know.



Nobody asked us. Not once. Not a vote. Not a knock on one door. Done to us the way it was always done, from a room a long way off, by men in good suits who’ll never bury anyone in this ground. Cromwell at least came himself. These ones sent a form. Called it progress, and the law, and our own good. A man stood up in this bar and said what he saw. They took his job and called him evil. Never mind his daughter was raped and it all hushed, for the best of reasons. His stool’s the third one down. Never for him to fill it again. Nobody sits in it. What the sword couldn’t do and the hunger couldn’t do they’re doing of a Tuesday over tapas. Our own doing the signing. That’s the part that tries to sit in the gut like lava.



Nobody beat us. Nobody won. We just stopped minding the fire. We stopped standing in the field knowing we'd be food for crows. And that this was right.



So will we get up. I don’t know. I’ve sat here till glass after glass was dry and I don’t know. Maybe it’s early. Maybe it’s later than any of us on these stools can bear to say. The blood that stood in the gap is in that lad and in that boy on the train. Thin and slow and half asleep. In the father and his aged father still. And nobody’s told any of them it’s there. Let us not forget. It woke before when no one thought it would. It might.



Till then I’ll do the one thing I can do. Walk the lane home. The one my father and all his fathers before cut with a borrowed spade. Stop at the wall. Put my hand on the wet stones and say a name out loud for every one my hand finds. Every name I still have. I had more of them once. An old fool talking to the rain. Because while there’s one man left to say them they’re not all the way dead.



Only the melancholy is real. It’s the bit that’s been passed hand to hand for thousands of years. Let it warm you. Let it fuel you. Let it feed you. Let it fire you when the time comes. That's the purpose and binding magic of the pint.



And you. Don’t let it heal. Let it hurt. Mind it like a fire. The day it stops hurting is the day there’s no one left to tell. The day it stops nearly overwhelming is the day we no longer can stand, pike in hand in a field, crows overhead begging us on.



Here, lad. Finish that. To yesterday. To tomorrow.



Here, lad. Finish that. To the pain. God but this aging man’s grateful we still have it. For were we to not, we’d be done and gone.