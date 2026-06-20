From the islands of Japan she came,

a small handful of smoke and silk,

no bigger than the space between

one heartbeat and the next.



Through the long ruin of orders and papers,

through steel and empty rooms and the slow

rebuilding of a man from pieces,

she held the only line that never broke.



Three lost boys learned to sleep in peace

because she curved herself around their fear

and wouldn't let the dark have them.

Her love was never loud. It simply refused to leave.



And when the war finally stopped,

when even I could move no farther,

she would climb the hill of my chest

and pour herself out in a purr

that shook her whole small body

until the world went quiet

and there was nothing left but her.



Now life's lost what made it hold.

The fire's gone out one last time.

The old world ends not with the last of fellows,

not with family or friends or the world that burned,

but with the silence where a tiny cat once sang

the only song that ever made everything real.



She is gone.

And with her, the last true thing.