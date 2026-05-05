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Susan Miller's avatar
Susan Miller
7h

I have often thought how much different our reality would look if our brightest and most innovative in every field weren’t murdered, sidelined, demonized, ridiculed or otherwise sabotaged by the dark power brokers and if our innovations that are allowed weren’t weaponized or otherwise used for destruction. And also, the elite weren’t siphoning off so much. Is this allowed because humanity at large has lost its way? Have we lost our reverence for the divine and divine aspirations in the way of conscience and morality? Are we living too much in the lower instincts, instead of disciplining ourselves to act out of higher values?

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GG's avatar
GG
18h

What an interesting piece, looking a layer behind the glasses we look through. Hard to find a vocabulary for this, but to look at all the various kinds of 'misfit' evidence is a step ahead of most, but a look behind the over-arching themes of the significance of how they are represented is a giant step of perception. Very thought provoking.

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