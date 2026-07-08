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Beth's avatar
Beth
3d

I've never forgotten this section of a favourite Moody Blues album, it sprang to mind whilst reading your gut wrenching 'prose'. Be well.

"Breathe deep the gathering gloom, Watch lights fade from every womb, Bedsitter people look back and lament, Another days useless energy spent.

Impassioned lovers wrestle as one, Lonely man cries for love and has none, New mother picks up and settles her son, Senior citizens wish they were young. Cold-hearted orb that rules the night, Removes the colours from our sight, Red is Grey and Yellow white, BUT we decide which is right, and which is an illusion."

By Graham Edge,

The Moody Blues, 1974

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Morrigan and the Muted Crown's avatar
Morrigan and the Muted Crown
3d

The old gods are watching, and the goddesses too. That ought to be enough for those who are brave enough to let it be.

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