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Paul Fagan's avatar
Paul Fagan
1d

Thank you. 🙏🏻

Brilliant. Keep writing what you ARE writing,

in as many ways as possible.

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Yeti1's avatar
Yeti1
1d

anyone who doubts that a Financialist Regime could exist as such (and probably most everyone in the world doubts that) should just think about deBeers and diamonds and their transnational Cartel that has existed for decades. Except, bringing even that up fails to stir much.

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