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Marie Gerones's avatar
Marie Gerones
4h

Smart and hopeful message. If only our national leaders would heed it.

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pyrrhus
7h

Outstanding essay! It's clear that Americans will not long survive the current trajectory of financialization combined with de-industrialization , ever increasing debt, and idiotic foreign wars....Does sound a lot like Rome after about 100 AD, doesn't it...

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