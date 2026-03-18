Article 7 of 7 in “The Final Crisis Phase of the 400-Year English Civil War”

Introduction: The Accumulated Verdict of History

What the world mistakes for great-power rivalries, proxy wars in Ukraine and the Levant, bombing Iran’s leadership into oblivion, debt explosions, and institutional collapse are the terminal symptoms of a single, 400-year struggle. These seven articles have stripped away the illusion layer by layer.

Article I exposed the Iran conflict as intra-elite factional warfare within the dual-capital empire. Article II traced the genesis to 1688—not a Glorious Revolution but a hostile corporate takeover of the English state. Article III defined the belligerent: the Financialist, whose power derives from extraction through debt and rent-seeking. Article IV locked the mechanism in the Bank of England’s 1694 charter—the “original sin” fusing private credit with public power. Article V showed the American Revolution as English Civil War 2.0: a political victory at Yorktown, but a financial defeat sealed in Hamilton’s 1791 replication of the Bank of England. Article VI mapped the post-1945 global occupation—how Bretton Woods and the Devil’s Legions turned the planet into a theater of the English family feud.

Now, in the final phase of the Strauss-Howe saeculum crisis (2020s–2030s), the Kill Chain has overextended. The parasite moves to devour its host. The question is existential: Will Washington become the new Constantinople—sovereign, productive, and enduring—or the new Rome, hollowed into irreversible decay?

Thomas Jefferson captured the stakes in 1816: “I sincerely believe... that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies; & that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale.” That swindle has matured into a $36 trillion debt, Fed dominance, deindustrialization, and endless proxy theaters. The 1688 DNA—private central bank, perpetual public debt, Financialist fusion with state power—has reached its final stage: abandonment of the productive base of the English-Speaking Peoples.

Part One: Diagnosing the Terminal Crisis

This isn’t normal geopolitics. It’s the logical endpoint of the Financialist Kill Chain operating through the captured Seven Pillars. Global financial assets now exceed global GDP by a ratio exceeding 4:1—levels unseen since the late Roman Republic, when debt slavery consumed the Italian peasantry. Inequality rivals the extraction era of 1688–1788, when enclosure movements drove English commoners from their lands to feed the bondholders’ appetite. Perpetual war has become debt service by other means: the $2 trillion squandered in Iraq and Afghanistan, the hundreds of billions flowing to Ukraine—none of it secures the nation; all of it secures the bondholders’ coupon.

Adam Smith warned in 1776: “The practice of funding has gradually enfeebled every state which has adopted it. The Italian republics seem to have begun it... Spain... has, in proportion to its natural strength, been more enfeebled by them.” What Smith observed in Genoa and Spain, England perfected in 1694—and America inherited.

Edmund Burke diagnosed the same phenomenon in 1770: “The power of the crown, almost dead and rotten as Prerogative, has grown up anew, with much more strength, and far less odium, under the name of Influence.” Today, that influence wears the mask of the Fed chair and the asset manager’s boardroom.

Colonel Thomas Rainborough spoke the restorationist soul at the Putney Debates of 1647: “For really I think that the poorest he that is in England hath a life to live, as the greatest he... every man that is to live under a government ought first by his own consent to put himself under that government.” Today the productive classes—hollowed by offshoring, inflation, and debt pledged to bondholders—have no consent in the Financialist regime.

John Locke supplied the philosophical foundation for resistance in 1689: “MEN being... by nature, all free, equal, and independent, no one can be put out of this estate, and subjected to the political power of another, without his own consent.” Yet the Financialist system binds every generation without consent. Jefferson insisted in 1813: “The earth belongs to the living, not to the dead... each generation as a distinct nation with a right... to bind themselves, but none to bind the succeeding generation.” The 1694 mechanism binds every generation to the dead hand of the bondholder. Now the cycle collapses because it must.

Part Two: The Battle Lines Explicitly Drawn

Two factions now stand in open schism within English-speaking elites—the same cleavage that ran from the Putney Debates through 1776 and 1861, now rendered planetary.

The Restorationist/Producer faction—heirs of Alfred the Great and Tudor sovereignty, the 1776 rebels, and Jeffersonian vision—draws from licit-wealth creators: manufacturers, family farmers, sovereign nationalists, military service classes. Their worldview echoes the English common-law tradition, Magna Carta’s guarantee of judgment by peers, and Locke’s insistence that government exists for the public good with taxes raised only by consent of the people. Modern carriers include reindustrialization coalitions and monetary reformers.

John Milton articulated the restorationist principle in 1649: “It is lawful... to call to account a tyrant, or wicked king, and after due conviction to depose and put him to death; if the ordinary magistrate have neglected, or denied to do it.” The Financialist regime’s that tyrant, and the captured state has denied justice.

Opposing them is the entrenched Financialist/Praetorian faction—heirs of the 1688 Whigs, Hamilton’s counter-revolution, City of London, and Wall Street. Their power rests on illicit extraction: debt sovereignty, asset-manager concentration, and the Devil’s Legions of self-funding enforcement. They defend the perpetual-debt engine.

Alexander Hamilton revealed the faction’s creed in 1790: “A national debt, if it is not excessive, will be to us a national blessing.” That blessing has compounded into a $36 trillion curse. As the Venerable Bede wrote of another fracturing civilization: “Thus this world passes away, and those who once were friends become enemies.”

Part Three: Strategies for Liberation—The Practical Byzantine Path

Victory requires dismantling the Kill Chain stage by stage and reclaiming the Seven Pillars, following the precedents of Tudor asset reclamation and 1776’s rejection of the Currency Acts. The path is neither revolution nor reform, but restoration—the recovery of sovereign English liberties from the 1688 occupation.

First, sever infiltration and capture—reclaiming the Pillars of Finance, Intelligence, and Law Enforcement. Audit the revolving doors between Treasury, the Fed, and the mega-asset managers. Revoke the implicit sovereignty of firms like BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street. Mandate dissolution of interlocking directorates with felony penalties. End the Fed’s private monopoly on money creation; return currency issuance to the U.S. Treasury as a public trust. As John Adams wrote in 1787: “The moment the idea is admitted into society that property is not as sacred as the laws of God... anarchy and tyranny commence.”

Second, break indebtedness and financialization—reclaiming the Pillars of Economics and Finance. End private money creation entirely. Tie debt restructuring to reindustrialization mandates: debt forgiveness in exchange for investment in American productive capacity. Convert speculative assets back into productive collateral by taxing financial transactions to fund infrastructure and manufacturing. Andrew Jackson spoke directly to our moment in 1832: “It is to be regretted that the rich and powerful too often bend the acts of government to their selfish purposes... Many of our rich men have not been content with equal protection and equal benefits, but have besought us to make them richer by act of Congress.” The beseeching must end.

Third, halt extraction—reclaiming the Pillars of Military and Diplomacy. Redirect the military from global debt enforcement to sovereign defense. Audit and dismantle the Devil’s Legions—the illicit networks of special forces and criminal proxies operating without congressional oversight since 1947. Bring all covert actions under transparent appropriations. George Washington warned in 1796: “The great rule of conduct for us in regard to foreign nations is, in extending our commercial relations, to have with them as little political connection as possible.” He didn’t envision a permanent war economy servicing bondholders.

Locke again supplies the principle: “The supreme power cannot take from any man any part of his property without his own consent.” The Byzantine model demands internal reconstruction first—strategic autonomy without isolation, engaging external powers on equal terms while rebuilding the domestic productive base.

Part Four: The Binary Civilizational Outcome

Two futures now diverge.

Path of Liberation—Washington as New Constantinople: Political control reasserted over monetary and debt policy. Wealth relinked to production and individual citizen owned private property. Balanced governance and common-law liberties restored. The English-speaking legacy preserved for another thousand years. Globally, the parasitic tribute system ends.

This path requires understanding a profound truth: when the new imperial center (Washington) breaks free from the old center’s (London’s) Financialist control, it doesn’t abandon London to decay. It returns—not as conqueror, but as restorer. The 1688 occupation was a crime against the entire English family—against the common law, against Magna Carta. When Washington liberates itself, it must turn back across the Atlantic to liberate the old country: to restore London not as a financial parasite’s nest, but as the civilizational heart. The City of London’s ancient liberties, corrupted in 1694, can be restored. Westminster’s sovereign Parliament, captured by bondholders, can be reclaimed.

Path of Decay—Washington as New Rome: Financialist consolidation produces endless Praetorian wars, total hollowing, and collapse. The internal barbarians—bondholder Praetorians—finish what external threats never could. Jefferson’s warning becomes epitaph: a system that “swindles futurity on a large scale” until children “wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.”

Thomas Paine saw the pattern clearly in 1796: “The funding system... transfers the property of the possessor to the speculator... and thereby produces a new species of poverty.” That new species now threatens to consume the English-speaking world entirely.

In Conclusion: The Imperative of Internal Victory

The 400-year arc—from 1688’s corporate takeover through every handoff and fracture—has delivered us to this threshold. The Financialists have no natural right to rule. As Rainborough declared, consent is the foundation; as Jefferson insisted, the earth belongs to the living; as Locke taught, government exists by and for the people.

The window is open precisely because the Kill Chain has overreached. Washington can still become the new Constantinople, complete the restoration begun in 1776—or preside over the fall. But not if we worship Financialism. Not if we merely transition from one arcane system to another with new elites stealing wealth at the top for another 400-year cycle. The choice belongs to the English-speaking producers who’ve always carried the civilization’s soul.

When the internal victory is won—when Washington breaks the Financialist occupation and reclaims its sovereign birthright—it must remember its duty to the old country. The liberation of the new center is incomplete without the restoration of the old center. London, once freed from the 1694 mechanism, can again become the seat of English law, English liberty, English civilization. The new Constantinople must reach across the Atlantic to restore the old capital. That is the final task, the ultimate reunion, the completion of the 400-year struggle.

The series ends here. The war continues until the productive classes of both nations reclaim their birthright—not through new elites or arcane systems, but by restoring the principle Jefferson enshrined: the earth belongs to the living, not the dead bondholder.

Previous Articles in the Serie

Capstone Recommended Reading

Strauss & Howe, The Fourth Turning Is Here;

Quigley, Tragedy and Hope;

Jefferson’s letters to Taylor (1816) and Eppes (1813);

Paine, The Decline and Fall of the English System of Finance (1796);

Locke, Second Treatise of Government (1689);

Adams, A Defence of the Constitutions of Government (1787);

Burke, Thoughts on the Cause of the Present Discontents (1770);

Smith, The Wealth of Nations (1776);

Milton, The Tenure of Kings and Magistrates (1649); and,

Burlingame, This Our English Civilization (2025).

The final conflagration isn’t coming. It’s here. The English peoples have faced worse and prevailed. The time to choose Byzantium 2.0 is now!