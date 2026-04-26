E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreedomAZ's avatar
FreedomAZ
1d

This same story abounds, of course, throughout the ailing West.

The schools have accomplished their programmatic work , combined with relentless falsehoods spewed like deadly-sweet saccharine from ubiquitous deadly-powerful hand held marvels.

We know many who have lost their kids……perhaps never to return. The young are now so deep in the mythos of the Left, most are unlikely to break free from the lies. And if they do glimpse the truth, the journey back will be epic.

Nonetheless, a father must remain hopeful that the Truth will be revealed. The Love of the Father, of God, and of her family are awaiting…….always.

She simply has to return and embrace the forgiveness of all.

Tragic.

Reply
Share
Marta Gillette's avatar
Marta Gillette
1d

I am so sorry. While we were working to sustain our families, the school system was indoctrinating them into hating their families and parents. The "you get to "choose" your family. So many have fallen for it. It's a contagion.

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 E.M. Burlingame · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture