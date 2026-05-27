E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

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Douglas E. Dye's avatar
Douglas E. Dye
34m

Greatly appreciate your mindset here, E.M. Hope to discuss, in person, soon. Until then, continued success in your good endeavors to explicate reality.

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Luke's avatar
Luke
1h

The whole AI race is a cover to erect the surveillance state. That along with programmable money will seal the fate of the unwashed masses. Conservatives talk about gun confiscation and totally miss the point. That is NOT going to happen. That’s an impossible task. Kicking you out of life and into a techno gulag until you turn them in is quite easy.

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