E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

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Penny's avatar
Penny
2h

Brilliant, cogent, relevant. Thank yor, sir.

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neil's avatar
neil
3h

It’s never too late to begin living, not in the past, not in the future but in the here and now, the present moment.

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