I’ve been

so busy with life I’ve not lived—

chasing the next ridge, the next fight, the next goddamn rung,

while the real hours bled out behind me like spent casings in the dirt.

The sun came up, the sun went down; I called it winning.



So busy feeling I’ve felt nothing—

heart locked tight in the wire of calendars and calls,

numb to the raw salt sting of loss, the slow burn of a real laugh,

the sudden ache that says you’re still human beneath the armor.



So busy building I’ve not been—

stacking walls, empires, legacies of concrete and code,

while the man who was supposed to live inside them

stood outside in the rain, watching his own shadow thin.



So busy connecting I’ve lost touch—

fingers flying across glass and distance,

yet the weight of my child's hand in mine, the hushed tones of a woman's voice across the table,

the simple press of forehead to forehead—

all of it dissolved into static.



So busy thinking I’ve forgotten—

mind a storm of strategies and what-ifs and endless replays,

lost the taste of dirt after rain, the names of things meant something,

the quiet knowing that needs no words,

the primal pulse that says you're here, right now, alive.



So busy doing I’ve not enjoyed—

hands moving, feet marching, bank account offering its hollow approval,

a life chock filled with experiences and things,

but the marrow-deep yes of a moment fully claimed?

Swallowed whole by the engine I built to keep me moving.



Now I stand on the steepening down slope of a life.

Gray threading the temples. Knees remembering every mile.

The long shadow behind me longer than the path still ahead,

and the wind up here cuts colder, cleaner.

The question claws up from the ribs like an old wound reopening:

Is it too late?



And what about you—

out there in your own frantic weave,

chasing the same ghosts down the same narrowing trail?

Because I know you’re the very same.

We’ve all been architects of our own absence

Hustling, chasing money instead of love.



But listen.

There's still blood hot in the veins.

Lungs still draw the night air, thick with pine and possibility.

The down slope has its own brutal grace—

faster now, steeper, no time left for the pretty lies.

A daughter’s strained laugh cuts sharper against the gathering dark.

The bite of good whiskey. The stubborn decision to stay in it.

The sudden, fierce knowing that even this late,

the heart can still crack open and bleed something real.



It’s never too late to begin living

what little light remains.

Not perfectly.

Not prettily.

Just raw.

Just deep.

Just alive.