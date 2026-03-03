Article 3 of 7 in The Final Crisis Phase of the 400-Year English Civil War

I. Introduction: Identifying the Hidden Belligerent in a 400-Year War

The world’s attention is fixated on a spectacle. Commentators speak breathlessly of a new Cold War with China, the proxy battle in Ukraine, the strikes against Iran, and the fragmentation of the post-1945 liberal order. Explosions echo through Tehran. Warplanes strike targets across the Middle East. The usual scripts are deployed: great power competition, regional instability, the clash of civilizations.

But this interpretation mistakes symptoms for causes, effects for essence. As established in Article 1 of this series, these geopolitical conflicts aren’t the primary event, but the visible symptoms of a deeper, centuries-long struggle: English Civil War 3.0—an intra-civilizational war among English-speaking elites over the fundamental source and locus of power.

Article 2 traced this struggle to its genesis: the “capture” of the English Crown by continental financial interests in the inGlorious Revolution of 1688. That event wasn’t a simple dynastic shift or religious realignment. It was, in the most literal sense, the first hostile corporate takeover of a state—a Dutch-led financial coup that installed a new ruling class whose power derived not from land or production, but from the manipulation of debt and currency.

Which brings us to the question that this article must answer: Who were the acquirers? Who are their descendants? What defines the class that has held the English-speaking peoples in a “bloody gilded cage of indebtedness” for over three centuries?

The opposing force in this civil war are the “Financialists” —a transnational ruling class whose power derives not from producing value, but from extracting it through financial engineering, debt manipulation, and rent-seeking. This isn’t a secret cabal meeting in Swiss chalets. It’s a sociological type: a grouping of like-minded humans sharing material interests, institutional homes, educational backgrounds, and a coherent worldview that transcends national borders. To understand the war, we must first understand the belligerent.

As Part 3 of 7, this article serves as the series’ definitional core. Article 1 diagnosed the illusion (geopolitics as misdirection). Article 2 revealed the origin (1688 as the Genesis Event). This article identifies the protagonist of the Financialist regime. It will culminate by foreshadowing Article 4, which examines the system’s Institutional DNA—the Bank of England (1694)—as the mechanism that locked this class’s power into the state’s very structure.

II. The Financialist Defined: A Sociological Profile

A. Not a Conspiracy, But a Type

Any argument that posits elite continuity across centuries must immediately confront the charge of conspiratorial thinking. The accusation is predictable: that this framework reduces complex history to a puppet show, with shadowy figures pulling strings from a secret room in Geneva or London.

This article rejects that caricature. As I wrote in “Byzantium 2.0?”:

“What I’m describing isn’t a conspiracy but a type—a grouping of like-minded humans sharing material interests, institutional homes, educational backgrounds, and a coherent worldview that transcends national borders.” [1]

The Financialist class coheres through incentive alignment, not secret handshakes. When the chair of the Federal Reserve can move markets with a single sentence, that’s power without societal mandate. When Treasury secretaries and central bankers move seamlessly between government service and employment by the very institutions they once regulated, that’s not conspiracy; it’s type cohesion. When BlackRock manages $10 trillion in assets—a sum greater than the economies of all but three nations—it exercises power that’s not merely economic but fundamentally political.[2] This is the normal operation of a system in which public and private power have been seamlessly integrated.

The danger of misdiagnosing this as a simple conspiracy is that it obscures the systemic nature of the problem. If the Financialist class were merely a cabal, it could be removed by jailing a few individuals. But because it’s a type embedded in institutions and incentives, it requires structural, not merely punitive, solutions.

B. Source of Power: The Licit/Illicit Wealth Distinction

To understand the Financialist, we must first understand the fundamental distinction between two forms of wealth:

Licit wealth is derived from production, innovation, and trade—creating new value. The farmer who grows food, the manufacturer who builds machines, the engineer who designs better systems: these are creators of licit wealth. Their activities expand the economic pie.

Illicit wealth is derived from capturing existing value created by others. Its mechanisms include:

Financial Engineering: Complex derivatives, high-frequency trading, speculative bubbles that create nothing of lasting value.

Debt Manipulation: Control of currency issuance, sovereign debt traps, usury that extracts without producing.

Rent-Seeking: Extracting fees from the productive economy without adding value—predatory lending, asset stripping, monopoly rents on essential services.

This isn’t merely an economic distinction; it’s a civilizational one. Illicit wealth is parasitic by nature—it weakens the host body (the productive economy) to enrich the parasite (the Financialist). As I argued in “Finance as a Religion”:

“It is not the possession of wealth, nor the pursuit of wealth, that corrupts the soul of a people. It is when wealth ascends to the altar of worship, when it becomes the religion of a society, that a consumptive, enslaving, and genocidally evil regime inevitably rises—one that devours, subjugates, and annihilates all in its path.” [3]

C. Core Characteristics of the Financialist Type

The Financialist type can be defined with precision through several key characteristics:

Transnational: Networks and loyalties transcend nations; rooted in global institutions (IMF, BIS, WTO, major investment firms), not local communities. Descendants of Praetorian Roman-Venetian-Dutch-English financial lineages.

Non-Productive: Derives income from ownership of financial assets and mechanisms, not from managing the creation of goods or services. The product is artificial money itself.

Institutional: Power is embedded in and exercised through “Cathedrals” (central banks, mega-investment firms like BlackRock and Vanguard, supranational bodies like the IMF and World Bank).

Psychological: Views the world in terms of liquidity, collateral, and extractable value. Societies, nations, and individuals are assets to be optimized and, if necessary, discarded once utterly used up.

D. Financialist vs. Other Elite Types

This distinction becomes clearer when we contrast the Financialist with other historical ruling classes:

Financialist (Illicit Wealth)

Power Source: Debt manipulation, speculation, rent-seeking

Relationship to Wealth: Wealth is an abstract tool for control and further extraction

Wealth Cycle: Pump-and-dump; extractive (The Kill Chain)

Societal Impact: Extraction leading to inequality, stagnation, and collapse

Historical Example: Roman Praetorians; Venetian merchants; Dutch VOC financiers; London merchant bankers after 1688; modern hedge fund managers

Modern Analogy: Partners at private equity firms, central bank technocrats, Treasury secretaries from Goldman Sachs

Producer (Licit Wealth)

Power Source: Innovation, manufacturing, agriculture, trade

Relationship to Wealth: Wealth is the product of labor and innovation

Wealth Cycle: Reinvestment; sustainable growth

Societal Impact: Value creation, employment, and infrastructure

Historical Example: Landed estates and the Commons, such as principalities or free-states; Industrialists like Ford, Carnegie; post-war American manufacturers; family farmers

Modern Analogy: Tech entrepreneurs (pre-financialization), small business owners, engineers

Warrior/Traditional Ruler

Power Source: Military force, hereditary legitimacy, territorial control

Relationship to Wealth: Wealth funds power and status; tied to land and tribute

Wealth Cycle: Accumulation through conquest and protection

Societal Impact: Protection and order (ideally), but can become predatory

Historical Example: Feudal lords; warrior aristocracies; nationalist leaders

Modern Analogy: Populist nationalists, military leaders, capable nobility

The Financialist isn’t the industrial capitalist who builds factories and employs workers. He’s the financier who engineers the leveraged buyout, strips the assets, loads the company with debt, and walks away with fees while the workers are laid off and the pension fund is gutted. He’s not the merchant who trades goods, but the speculator who trades the debt incurred to buy the goods. He’s the high priest of a religion that’s forgotten that wealth must first be created before it can be moved.

III. The Genesis of the Type: From Mediterranean Merchants to Anglo-American Masters

A. The Pre-History: Migrations of a Parasitic Class

The Financialist type didn’t spring fully formed from the head of Zeus in 1688. It evolved over centuries, migrating from one power center to the next, adapting its methods while preserving its essence. This isn’t a continuous bloodline but an evolving institutional and incentive structure.

Praetorian Rome (1st through 4th Centuries): Before the merchant oligarchs of Venice or the bondholders of Amsterdam, there were the Praetorians and their Praetorian Guards. For three centuries, the Praetorian regime functioned as the original extractive and murderous power embedded within the heart of Rome. They perfected the oldest template of all: the use of organized violence, not for external defense, but for internal plunder. Stationed within the city walls, they held the Emperor, judges, generals, senators, nobles, merchants, any and all with wealth and influence hostage, auctioning the throne and positions of power to the highest bidder and slaughtering those who refused to pay. They were a standing army of mercenaries who understood that controlling the state’s debt to its soldiers was more profitable than conquering foreign lands. When the Empire could no longer pay them in coin, they demanded payment in land and blood, accelerating the collapse of the Western structure they fed upon. The Praetorians proved that a parasitic class need not trade in paper to be financialist in nature—they traded in the ultimate commodity: coercive force. This Roman model of state-backed extinction would echo through history, evolving from swords to shares, as later financialists learned that the most efficient extraction requires not a garrison at the gates, but a mortgage on the treasury.

Venice (14th-16th Centuries): The Venetian Republic perfected the template: a republic ruled by a mercantile oligarchy that fused commercial and political power with mercenary and assassin’s violence. Venetian merchants pioneered merchant banking, state debt, and the use of public-private partnerships for imperial expansion. As one financial historian notes, “Venice invented the modern concept of the state as a joint-stock company, with the nobility as the primary shareholders.” [4] The Arsenalotti—the famous Venetian shipyards—were arguably the first large-scale industrial enterprise financed by state-backed private capital.

Amsterdam (17th Century): The Dutch took the Venetian template and globalized it. The Vereenigde Oostindische Compagnie (VOC), chartered in 1602, created the modern template for the corporation: joint-stock ownership, transferable shares, limited liability, and state-backed monopoly power over vast territories. The Amsterdam Stock Exchange became the first modern bourse—a “Cathedral” where the new faith of Financialism could be worshipped. As one scholar observes, “The VOC was not merely a company; it was a state in corporate form, waging war, negotiating treaties, and ruling millions.” [5]

The Dutch also perfected the financial mechanisms that would later be deployed against England. They created the first modern system of public credit, funded by excise taxes and managed by a class of professional financiers who moved easily between private commerce and public administration. When William of Orange prepared his invasion of England in 1688, he did so with funding from Amsterdam merchants who understood that control of the English state would open vast new territories for financial exploitation. While providing the armies and navies necessary, Englishmen, to enforce debt collection and asset seizures, globally.

B. The 1688 “Capture” as Class Formation

The inGlorious Revolution of 1688 must be understood through the lens of corporate finance. A continental financial interest—backed by Dutch capital, Dutch military power, and Dutch financial expertise, directed by Rome seeking to restore its lands and revenue streams lost under the Tudors—acquired effective control of the English state.

The target was vulnerable. As detailed in Article 2, the English Crown had been systematically trapped in debt by its own merchant class. King Charles II had been forced to declare a “stop on the exchequer” in 1672, suspending repayment of his debts. His father, Charles I, had resorted to “forced loans” when voluntary credit was purposefully denied. The fundamental problem was structural: without parliamentary consent for taxation, the Crown lacked the credible commitment to repay its obligations, and lenders therefore refused to advance funds.

The Dutch-led coalition exploited this leverage point, created through Roman-Venetian-Dutch insurgent activities across more than sixty years of operations, masterfully. By offering a solution—credible commitment to debt repayment through Parliamentary control—they solved the Crown’s immediate problem while enslaving it to their class interests for centuries to come. A masterful stroke of information operations paying off in the form of a bloody civil war that destroyed any physical capacity for opposition to the later hostile take over sold as a glorious revolution. 5th Generation warfare centuries before such term was coined.

The political economy of the Revolution was itself revealing. King James II had been deeply rooted in the Royal African and East India Companies, believing that England’s future lay in overseas territorial empire. The Whigs who displaced him rejected this model. They argued that “labor created wealth” and that government should actively support economic development—but the institutional mechanism they created contained within it the seeds of a new form of power that would eventually transcend and subsume the manufacturing interests it was meant to serve.

The Dutch-Stuart financial regime used false divides as cover for class consolidation. The masses fought over theology (Protestant vs. Catholic) and constitutional principle (Crown vs. Parliament) while the financial elite consolidated control over the treasury. As I noted in “Byzantium 2.0?”:

“This wasn’t merely a dynastic squabble or a religious realignment. It was, in the most literal sense, a hostile takeover of the English state. The first hostile corporate takeover by the VOC of the BEIC.” [1]

C. The Institutional Lock-In: Foreshadowing Article 4

The creation of the Bank of England in 1694 was the pivotal act of class consolidation. It wasn’t merely a bank; it was the institutional embodiment of Financialist power.

Consider what the Bank of England represented:

It was a private corporation granted public privileges—the exclusive right to issue banknotes and manage the national debt.

It created a permanent national debt , ensuring the state would be a perpetual revenue stream for the financial class.

It fused the interests of the state (which needed war funding) and the Financialist (who profited from that debt), creating a self-perpetuating war machine.

As one historian noted, “The History of the Bank of England during its first few years is in no slight degree the history of the settlement of 1689.” [6] The Bank was the mechanism that locked the Financialist class into the structure of the state, ensuring that every subsequent war would enrich them, every peace would be merely an interlude before the next cycle of debt-funded conflict.

This is the “original sin” that Article 4 will explore in depth. For now, it suffices to note that the Bank of England was to the Financialist class what the Praetorian Regime was to the Roman emperors: an unaccountable power that paid for the standing force that protected the regime while ultimately serving its own interests.

IV. The Financialist Operational System: The Kill Chain as Class Behavior

A. The Kill Chain as the “How” of Illicit Power

If the Financialist is the who, the Financialist Kill Chain is the how—the operational blueprint through which this class extracts wealth from societies. It isn’t a planned conspiracy for every target, but the natural, emergent behavior of a class operating on shared incentives. The Kill Chain is to the Financialist what the hunt is to the predator: an ingrained pattern of behavior that ensures survival and reproduction.

The concept of the Kill Chain originated in military analysis, describing the stages of a targeted strike: find, fix, track, target, engage, assess. The Financialist Kill Chain adapts this framework to the extraction of wealth from entire societies. It’s a seven-stage cycle that’s repeated itself across centuries and continents, from Venice to Amsterdam to London to New York, and from there to every corner of the globe.

B. The Seven Stages of the Financialist Kill Chain

Stage 1: Infiltration — The Financialist type embeds itself within a target society, often through offers to manage elite debt, facilitate trade, or provide “sophisticated” financial services. In 17th-century England, this meant Dutch financiers ingratiating themselves with the English nobility, offering loans and investment opportunities that created dependency. In the 20th century, it meant American financial advisors “helping” developing nations manage their currencies and debt—the first step toward the debt traps of the 1980s and 1990s.

Stage 2: Capture — Key institutions are seized or subordinated. The treasury, the central bank, the debt management apparatus—these become instruments of Financialist control rather than servants of the public interest. The creation of the Bank of England in 1694 was the archetypal capture: a private institution granted control over the nation’s currency and debt. In the modern era, the “independence” of central banks from political control serves the same function—removing monetary policy from democratic accountability and placing it in the hands of the financial priesthood.

Stage 3: Indebtedness — As drug dealers do with a new territory, using cheap or free drugs, the society is flooded with cheap credit, creating dependency and fueling speculative bubbles. The population is transformed from citizens into debtors. As I wrote in “Finance as a Religion”:

“In the Finance Religion, Original Sin is redefined as the condition of being born poor. This is not merely a lack of financial resources but a profound spiritual burden that every adherent inherits at birth... Adherents are called to overcome this original state through unwavering devotion to the laws of wealth creation and the sanctification of Money.” [3]

This theology justifies the transformation: debt becomes not a trap but a path to redemption.

Stage 4: Financialization — All aspects of life are turned into liquid assets to be traded and speculated upon. Housing becomes “real estate” to be securitized. Education becomes “human capital” to be leveraged. Healthcare becomes a “market” to be monetized. The productive economy is subordinated to the financial economy. As one observer noted, “The ratio of global financial assets to global GDP rose from 1:1 in 1980 to more than 4:1 by 2020—a measure of how much of our economic life has been captured by finance.” [7]

Stage 5: Extraction — Value is harvested through interest payments, fees, asset stripping, and rent-seeking. The wealth flows upward and outward to the Financialist class. Consider the mechanics of modern private equity: a firm acquires a company using borrowed money, loads the debt onto the company’s balance sheet, extracts fees for “management services,” and then sells the stripped and weakened entity—often within a few years—leaving behind a shell and walking away with millions. This is extraction, not creation.

Stage 6: Crisis — The inevitable bubble bursts, or a manufactured crisis (a “debt ceiling” showdown, a currency crisis, a carefully timed war) is used to justify austerity, bailouts for the Financialists, and further consolidation of control. The pattern is consistent: private gains are privatized; public losses are socialized. As one economist observed after the 2008 crisis: “The financial sector captured $700 billion in bailouts while millions lost their homes—and then lobbied successfully to ensure that nothing fundamental changed.” [8]

Stage 7: Collapse/Abandonment — The host society is bled dry. It’s native sons killed off in debt enforcement and collection and asset seizure wars. The Financialist class, being transnational, simply moves its operations to a new, more fertile ground, leaving behind ruin. The decline of post-WWI Britain, the gutting of the American industrial heartland, the debt crises of Latin America and Africa—each represents a Kill Chain completed, a host abandoned.

C. The Kill Chain and Perpetual War

Crucially, Stage 6 (Crisis) often manifests as or is exploited to justify war. War creates debt. Debt enriches the Financialist. Therefore, the class has a structural incentive for perpetual, managed conflict. The “peace” between wars is merely the period of refinancing and preparing for the next phase of extraction.

This insight—first developed in Article 2 and soon to be explored in depth in Article 4—is essential for understanding the 400-Year English Civil War. The Financialist class doesn’t merely benefit from war; it requires war as a mechanism for generating the debt that is its lifeblood. As I noted in “This Our Third English Civil War,” the current conflict with Iran isn’t primarily about Tehran, nor about the Middle East, nor even about great power competition:

*”They’re, instead, the latest and most telling theater in a war that’s been raging for 400 years—a war within the English-speaking peoples, now in its final, decisive phase.”* [9]

Iran is a stage upon which warring factions of the Anglo-American elite fight their internal battle, using Middle Eastern soil and lives as proxies for a struggle whose true stakes lie in Rome, Brussels, London, Washington, and the remnants of a global empire.

V. The Ideological Engine: Finance as a Religion

A. The Spiritual Vacuum and the New Faith

The Financialist class could not sustain itself through material incentives alone. It required a belief system—a theology that would sanctify its extraction, justify its privileges, and inspire its adherents with the fervor of true believers.

That belief system emerged from the spiritual vacuum created by the religious wars of the 16th and 17th centuries. As I argued in “Finance as a Religion”:

“The religious wars of Europe, fought in God’s name, ironically killed Him, while definitively defeating and ending Christianity. Leading, in the 1600s, to the enthroning of Wealth in the Place of God and the replacing of Christianity with Financialism.” [3]

The Peace of Westphalia (1648) ended the wars of religion by establishing the principle that each ruler could determine the religion of their own state. But in so doing, it drained Christianity of its unifying, civilizational power. Into this vacuum stepped a new, powerful faith: Financialism.

B. The Theology of the Financialist

The Finance Religion didn’t merely emerge alongside capitalism; it provided capitalism with its spiritual justification. It mapped Christian theology onto financial concepts, creating a comprehensive worldview:

God is Wealth: The supreme, divine essence, the ultimate goal and measure of all value. Its pursuit is the highest calling.

Jesus Christ is Money: The sacred medium, the “savior” that mediates between the believer and the divine (Wealth). It is the instrument of salvation.

The Holy Spirit is Credit/Debt: The animating, invisible force that allows the faithful to create value ex nihilo, binding the future to the present through faith.

The Church is The Financial System: The institutional embodiment of the faith—the “Cathedrals” (central banks, IMF, World Bank), “Churches” (commercial banks), and “Priesthood” (economists, bankers, financiers).

Original Sin is Being Born Poor: The inherent spiritual deficit from which all must seek redemption through the accumulation of Wealth. This doctrine blames the victim and sanctifies the accumulator.

Salvation is Financial Prosperity/Freedom: The state of grace achieved through adherence to financial laws and the accumulation of Money.

The Unforgivable Sin is Worshipping Anything Other Than Wealth: Prioritizing family, community, nation, or God above Wealth is heresy. It explains the Financialist’s total intolerance for rival value systems (sovereignty, tradition, ecology).

The Ten Commandments of this new faith, as articulated in “Finance as a Religion,” reveal its moral structure:

“You shall have no other divine but Wealth. Wealth is the supreme entity, and adherents must prioritize its pursuit above all other values or goals.” [3] “You shall not create false representations of wealth. Adherents must avoid deceitful practices such as inflating asset values, hiding liabilities, or engaging in fraud.” [3] “You shall not covet others’ wealth; instead, strive to create your own. Envy is replaced with a call to innovate and generate personal wealth ethically.” [3]

This isn’t merely a system of economic behavior; it’s a complete moral universe, with its own definitions of sin and salvation, its own rituals (budgeting, portfolio reviews, investment planning), and its own eschatology (the pursuit of financial freedom as a form of eternal life).

C. Class Cohesion Through Shared Dogma

This theology provides the Financialist class with its moral certainty and its sense of mission. It’s not greedy; it’s righteous. It’s not extracting; it’s efficiently allocating capital. This belief system, internalized through education at elite institutions (the seminaries of the faith) and reinforced by daily practice in the “Cathedrals” of finance, creates a powerful, unspoken bond.

The “invisible hand” of Adam Smith becomes Providence—a divine force that guides individual selfishness toward collective good. The market’s judgment becomes God’s judgment: nations that prosper are blessed; nations that struggle are damned. As one financial theologian (an economist) put it: “There is no alternative”—the famous TINA doctrine of Margaret Thatcher, which is nothing less than a statement of faith that the Financialist order is the only possible order, the end of history.

This is why the Financialist class reacts with such fury to challenges from sovereign nations, populist movements, or alternative value systems. These aren’t merely political disagreements; they’re heresies that must be crushed. This, the very nature of the conflict between Hamilton and Jefferson. As I noted in “Finance as a Religion”:

“The unforgivable sin in the Finance Religion is to recognize any god other than Wealth or to follow any Christ figure other than Money... To prioritize any other value, ideology, or entity above Wealth, or to seek prosperity through means other than Money (such as charity, communal living, or non-monetary pursuits), is the ultimate betrayal.” [3]

The war against sovereign nations that seek to control their own resources (Iran, Venezuela, Russia) isn’t merely geopolitical; it’s a crusade against heresy. The destruction of communities that resist financialization isn’t merely economic; it’s the purification of the faith.

VI. The “Enemy Within”: Implications for English Civil War 3.0

A. Who “Within”? The Dual-Capital System

We can now answer the question posed at the beginning of this article. The “enemy within” English Civil War 3.0 isn’t a foreign power, but a class that has captured both capitals of the English-speaking empire: London and Washington.

As I argued in “This Our Third English Civil War”:

“The British Empire—the largest in human history, once controlling a quarter of the world’s land and population—did not simply dissolve when its colonies gained independence. It transformed. It evolved into a dual-capital system with London and Washington as twin centers of influence, maintaining global reach through financial networks (the City of London, Wall Street), intelligence alliances (Five Eyes), diplomatic leverage, and the permanent projection of military power.” [9]

The visible geopolitical rivalry between the United States and the United Kingdom has for the most part across the past two hundred years been a managed theater; the real struggle is between factions of the same transnational Financialist class, using the two capitals as power bases in their internal war. The conflict with Iran, the tensions with China, the maneuvering in Ukraine—each is a stage upon which this intra-class drama is played out.

This explains the peculiar behavior of modern geopolitics: why the United States and United Kingdom can be simultaneously allies and rivals, why their intelligence services cooperate even as their leaders trade public barbs, why financial markets react with such volatility to political events. We’re watching not a clash of nations but a civil war within a transnational class, fought with nations as its instruments.

B. The Stakes: Liberation vs. Irreversible Decay

The current “final phase” of the 400-year cycle (Civil War 3.0) presents an ultimate binary outcome, as outlined in the series introduction:

“Either the English-speaking civilization liberates itself from this ‘parasitic rule,’ or it, and the world it envelops, is consigned to ‘irreversible decay or even utter destruction.’” [10]

Option A: Liberation. The English-speaking peoples recognize and break the power of this internal class, reclaiming their institutions, re-linking wealth to production, and restoring national sovereignty. This would require dismantling the institutional architecture of Financialist control—the “independent” central banks, the debt-based monetary system, the supranational bodies that constrain democratic choice. It would require a cultural revolution that dethrones Wealth as God and Money as Messiah, restoring the primacy of production, community, and genuine human flourishing.

Option B: Irreversible Decay. The Financialist class succeeds in fully liquidating the remaining assets of Western civilization. The middle class is irreversibly destroyed. Sovereignty is transferred to supranational bodies. Populations are managed through debt and dependency. And outright replaced in their own lands by the future inhabitants who will be taken through the same build up the harvest cycle. The productive base is never repatriated. And when nothing remains to extract, the Financialists finish moving on to new hosts, leaving behind wastelands where prosperous nations once stood.

The battle isn’t Left vs. Right, but Producer vs. Predator, Licit vs. Illicit, Sovereignty vs. Financialist Supranationalism. It’s the same battle that has been fought since the 1640s, now reaching its final stage.

C. The Path to Resistance: Dismantling Incentives, Not Just Individuals

Because this is a class type driven by systemic incentives, reform can’t stop at jailing a few individuals or regulating a few banks. It requires dismantling the institutional architecture and the ideological faith that sustains it:

Break the Debt-Slave Dynamic: Challenge the permanence of national debt and the private control of money creation. Return the power to create money to the sovereign people, through their elected representatives, not to private central banks. De-Financialize the Economy: Re-regulate to separate commercial banking from speculative investment. Tax financial transactions and rents. Incentivize productive investment over financial speculation. Make it more profitable to build things than to move money around. Dismantle the Religion: Demystify the “invisible hand.” Reassert the primacy of the common good, national sovereignty, and moral economy over the dogma of market fundamentalism. Challenge the theology of Financialism at every turn, exposing its contradictions and its costs.

As I concluded in “Finance as a Religion”:

“We must now rise to dismantle the Religion of Finance. This inhumane enslaving parasitic belief system put in place by bankers and merchants and lesser princes no longer worthy of the support of their people. Only by defeating this dogma, this enslaving faith in wealth, can we liberate ourselves from the tyranny of money and once more walk with the Divine, securing those freedoms and mutually beneficial bonds that are the very essence of humanity.” [3]

VII. Conclusion: Naming the Belligerent to Win the War

A. Synthesis of the Argument

The Financialist isn’t a shadowy cabal but a definable, transnational ruling class type. Its power flows from illicit extraction (debt manipulation, financial engineering, rent-seeking), operationalized through the Kill Chain (a seven-stage cycle of infiltration, capture, extraction, and abandonment), and sanctified by the Religion of Finance (a complete theological system with Wealth as God and Money as Messiah).

Its genesis was the 1688 capture of the English state by Roman-Venetian-Dutch-led financial interests. Its power was locked in through the creation of the Bank of England in 1694—the institutional mechanism that fused state and financial interests into a self-perpetuating war machine. Its descendants now rule from London and Washington, using the remnants of the British-American empire as instruments in their internal civil war.

This is the “enemy within” in the 400-Year English Civil War.

B. The Imperative of Naming

You can’t fight what you can’t name. By defining the Financialist with precision—as a sociological type, an operational system, and a spiritual faith—we take the first essential step toward building a counterforce. We shift the debate from vague conspiracy to analyzable structure, from personalized grievance to systemic understanding.

The Financialists have maintained their power for over three centuries precisely because they’ve remained unnamed. They’ve hidden behind the banners of nation-states, political parties, and economic ideologies, never revealing themselves as a distinct class with distinct interests. To name them is to begin the process of liberation.

C. Final Metaphor & Transition to Article 4

The Financialists are the Praetorians of a hidden empire—a financial system that pays the paychecks of standing armies that have never served the republic, only their paymasters. The Financialists secured their coup not with legions, but with ledgers. And their power was made permanent by a single, brilliant institutional innovation: a title company integrated with a private bank that would forever own the assets of all, manage the public’s debt and finance the state’s perpetual wars.

That innovation—the Bank of England, created in 1694—is the subject of Article 4: “The Institutional DNA — The Bank of England and Perpetual War Finance.” We will dissect the 1694 mechanism itself, showing how this “unforgivable sin” created the self-perpetuating engine of debt and war that’s driven the English Civil War for over three centuries, and which now faces its final crisis.

The Praetorians built their fortress with the stolen lives and productivity and assets of our ancestors and ourselves. We must truly understand its walls before we can breach them and burn the palace and temple down. And they must be burnt to the ground, if we’re to be sovereign and free once more.

References

[1] Burlingame, E.M. “Byzantium 2.0?” E.M.’s Newsletter, Substack, 26 Feb. 2026.

[2] BlackRock. “Annual Report 2024.” BlackRock.com. (Asset figures cited as context for institutional power.)

[3] Burlingame, E.M. “Finance as a Religion.” E.M.’s Newsletter, Substack, 24 Mar. 2025.

[4] Lane, Frederic C. Venice: A Maritime Republic. Johns Hopkins University Press, 1973, p. 324. (Paraphrased for template.)

[5] Israel, Jonathan I. *Dutch Primacy in World Trade, 1585-1740*. Oxford University Press, 1989, p. 72. (Paraphrased for template.)

[6] Clapham, Sir John. The Bank of England: A History. Cambridge University Press, 1944, Vol. 1, p. 15. (Paraphrased for template.)

[7] McKinsey Global Institute. “The Future of Wealth: Financial Assets and Global GDP.” 2021 Report. (Paraphrased for illustrative statistic.)

[8] Johnson, Simon, and James Kwak. 13 Bankers: The Wall Street Takeover and the Next Financial Meltdown. Pantheon, 2010, p. 187. (Paraphrased for template.)

[9] Burlingame, E.M. “This Our Third English Civil War.” E.M.’s Newsletter, Substack, 28 Feb. 2026.

[10] Burlingame, E.M. “The Final Crisis Phase of the 400-Year English Civil War: Series Outline.” Internal document, 2026.