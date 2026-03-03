E.M.’s Newsletter

User's avatar
neil's avatar
neil
2h

William and Mary had to pay a lease for their acquisition of the English estates, so the Bank of England was incorporated for the collection of the lease. Those rights that were expressed in the Bill of Rights were not in favour of the general population who were now going to pay the rents for William and Mary. So, in effect “they” managed to devise legislation that meant the people paid for the privilege of the rents from the coup.

The incorporation of the Bank of England in 1694 raised large sums of money from the collection of rents which would also allow growth of the navy beyond previous expectations. This would be required for the upcoming battles with other European powers and to continue the expansion of the Empire. (note the Roman Trident in the Bank of England logo)

CPL Antero Rokka's avatar
CPL Antero Rokka
4hEdited

Well-put, E.M.

"To name them is to begin the process of liberation."

When the costs of financial dominance outweigh the benefits by triggering political and institutional change--we are on the right path of greater decentralization, less elite control, and sovereign local autonomy. People will finally wake up. They need to awaken.

Reminds me of Bach's piece "Sleepers Awake!"

The cantata is built on Philipp Nicolai’s 1599 chorale “Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme”, written during a deadly plague. Nicolai intended the hymn as a message of hope, watchfulness, and consolation for a suffering community.

Financialization doesn’t end with a single dramatic collapse or a clean ideological reversal. It ends the way it has in previous eras of capitalism: through long cycles of expansion, crisis, political backlash, and now in the end-stage its destruction, to wit: the terminal end!

Research shows that financialization is not a permanent state but part of a repeating pattern in advanced economies. It CAN be changed, altered or even abolished IF people are willing to pay the price!

Options: abolition of the current structure without replacement, replacement with decentralized or alternative system, or lastly reform rather than dismantling. Each option had its own benefits and rewards.

Let us not make the mistake voiced by Jefferson Davis that noble causes really do need sacrifice, duty, and well thought out actions. Cohesiveness. Ideas too fragile to survive the realities of day-to-day governance, conflict and even personal combat, war and violence are doomed to failure. I paraphrase him:

“If our efforts fail, there should be written on our tombstone: Died of a theory.”

See:

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s43253-021-00061-4?utm_source=copilot.com#change-history

