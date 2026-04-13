The Eternal War never fucking ends!

Not because the Responsibles keep drawing up smarter plans. Because the Resentfuls roll in every single day with nothing but raw, teeth-bared commitment. They don’t write white papers. They don’t wait for consensus. They hijack yours. Then they weld their agenda of guilt, envy, and chains straight into the guts of whatever you built.

You sit there polishing the slide deck, waiting for the perfect moment. They’re already in the room—school boards, HR departments, regulatory agencies, your own goddamn company Slack. Flooding the zone while you’re still sharpening your pencil. You plan. They execute. Guess who walks away owning the outcome.

Your shiny program collapses under its own weight. They laugh, call it proof the whole system was rotten from the start, then double down. They study the wreckage, learn the soft spots, and bolt their control mechanisms deeper into the ruins. You? You scrap the blueprint like a good boy and go back to the drawing board. Their bruises become weapons. Yours become inaction.

They pivot like sharks in bloody water. Market shifts? New tech? Public mood swings? They rebrand the same poison in five minutes flat. Loyalty for them is to the kill, not the slogan. You cling to your original “principled” plan like it’s your dead mother’s photo. While you’re quoting the Constitution in an empty room, they’ve already corrupted the judges inside the courts you built.

They don’t need motivation. Their identity is resentment: I’m the one who drags the excellent down to my level. That shit runs on autopilot—cancel mobs, bureaucrats, media leeches—all marching in lockstep whether they feel like it or not. You lean on “civic duty” and “long-term vision.” The second the dopamine dries up, your plan dies on the floor like a cheap whore. Theirs keeps walking over your corpse.

Raw commitment is magnetic. People smell the fire and want to burn. The Resentfuls recruit armies without trying. You sit in your think-tank circle-jerk writing elegant reports that inspire exactly nobody. While you deliberate, they’ve already taken your universities, your corporations, your government. Your own creations become their recruitment centers. Lone wolves build movements. Planners stay lonely and irrelevant.

Their “why” is infinite. Yours is a spreadsheet link analysis. When the money runs out, the critics howl, and the years grind you into dust, logic won’t keep you standing. They keep going because punishing excellence is who they are. You burn out. They inherit the earth you built—then slam the gate shut and lock everyone inside.

History is as clear as a barroom mirror at three a.m.: the half-baked Resentful with nothing but skin in the game always seizes the well-funded, meticulously planned Responsible machine. Every goddamn time. DEI commissars in your merit-based company. Speech codes in your free-speech republic. Surveillance in your liberating technology. You wrote the blueprint. They supplied the will.

A Responsible plan without iron commitment to defend it is as worthless as wet toilet paper. A Resentful agenda—crude, ugly, evil—with total, unrelenting commitment is unstoppable.

You keep building the future. They keep moving in and turning it into a prison for every last one of us.

That’s The Eternal War.

Wake the fuck up. Or keep planning while they own the world you made.

p.s.

Stop thinking there’s a plan. Stop believing a plan is going to save us. The only thing there is that works, is all in commitment. Unless Responsibles match Resentfuls commitment, the Resentfuls will succeed in eradicating us all.