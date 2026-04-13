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E.M.’s Newsletter

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David G. Tatman's avatar
David G. Tatman
7d

And never forget - they have no qualms about killing. Infants, elderly, and active adults, they don't care. They can and will kill, usually with a smirk. History is saturated with the blood soaked garments left behind by Resentful violence. Remember, if you don't know who the patsy is in a poker game - it's you. Armor up.

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Ryan Peter John's avatar
Ryan Peter John
7d

Love

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