E.M.’s Newsletter

E.M.’s Newsletter

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NitroExpress's avatar
NitroExpress
3d

Being the port in the storm for her is what matters most. Now and forever.

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Jjule's avatar
Jjule
3d

I’m so happy for you both.

Praise God.

Well done dad 🥰🙏🏼💜😁

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