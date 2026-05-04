There was a stillness in her when she showed up today—

not the slammed-door fury I’d known,

just a hush I couldn’t name.

She moved through the house like smoke from a cold fire,

picked up that faded Snoopy, tucked it under her arm.

I stood at the window, boots in cracked earth,

holding my breath against the thunder’s return.



This quiet is new on her,

a calm draped like borrowed clothes.



“You look right today,” I said.

She met my eyes with a moment

that told me she was listening,

maybe for the first time in years.



The old reflex rose—to flood the silence

with warnings, with love too loud.

But there are lines a father won’t cross.

If I shoulder the weight of her choices,

I’ll leave her weaker when I’m gone.

So I said, “The road stays hard, daughter.

If you’ll let me, you know I’ll walk beside you.”



She nodded, small and slow,

set Snoopy on the table, crossed to the garden.

Touched the stone she’d painted years ago,

still by the steps, weathered and stained.

“kept it,” I said. “I keep the porch light burning too.

And every night, I ask the gods to let you stay.”



She didn’t turn. But her shoulders eased,

the way they do when a fight is laid down.

Shadows still clung at her edges—

demons that claim her more than I ever could.

Every instinct roared to tear them apart,

but I bit my tongue till it bled iron,

let the rage settle into silence.

At this age, she must choose the light herself.



Then, low as the wind, she said, “I’m trying.”



That word broke and mended me at once.

I knew. And I was so damn scared

this was only a good moment in a long, long war.



She came back from the garden, met my eyes briefly.

We stood there, two cracked-earth figures,

apart yet leaning in,

her calm new and trembling,

a thing still learning how to hold.



Now she’s gone again

off to that uncertain future

she’s building.

No matter what I see,

I know there’s nothing

I can say without breaking it.

So I stay here, her papa,

holding this porch-light candle

against the weather,

catching her one uncertain visit

at a time,

breath held.

Praying the wind won’t shift too hard.

Praying that one day soon,

as it’s approaching,

she’ll let me walk beside her

till my end.