I swear, by the blood of William Marshal and Queen Eleanor, undying loyalty to The Order, as the last shield of the Commons, and to the Restoration of Manorial Order. I pledge reality against every lie, integrity against every compromise, and my life, fortune, and sacred honour to free peoples unto death.

The Order | Vow to Loyalty

The air in the private flat a block from 10 Downing Street carries the faint scent of cardamom from last night’s takeaway and the sharper bite of fresh printer ink. Yasmin Akhtar stands at the tall sash window in a plain cream salwar kameez, watching the first pale light touch the rooftops of Whitehall. Her phone vibrates once on the mahogany desk. She doesn’t need to check the screen. The single word arrives exactly as promised: Proceed.

She lifts the receiver of the secure landline. The voice on the other end is soft, cultured, and carries the faint trace of the Gulf.

“Everything is in place, Prime Minister.”

Yasmin allows herself the smallest smile. Fifteen years of careful smiles, of measured interviews, of letting the right photographs be taken and the wrong ones buried. Oxford, the Bar, the Home Office, MI5 leadership—the careful elevation that made her the acceptable face of the new Indian and Pakistani Britain. Every scandal that should have ended her career was quietly cauterised by people whose names she’ll never speak aloud, those few she knows. She’s the final mask.

“Begin,” she says, and hangs up.

11:45 a.m. — House of Commons Chamber

The Speaker’s voice cracks like a whip across the green benches.

“The Right Honourable Member for Islington North moves that this House has no confidence in His Majesty’s Government.”

The vote is theatrical, brief, and merciless. The current Prime Minister sits grey-faced, already briefed that his “resignation on health grounds” will be announced within the hour. He doesn’t speak. The division bells ring. When the tellers return, the numbers are read in a stunned hush.

Ayes: 347. Noes: 219.

The Speaker doesn’t wait for the roar to settle.

“Under the provisions of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act as amended by emergency order, the Right Honourable Yasmin Akhtar is invited to form a government.”

She rises from the front bench in a simple navy suit, the hijab she sometimes wears for Friday prayers left at home today. The cameras catch the modest, sorrowful expression she has practised for weeks. Labour benches erupt. A handful of Conservatives remain seated, stunned into silence. One backbencher begins to shout but is quickly silenced by the Serjeant-at-Arms.

Yasmin’s first act, read from a single sheet of paper, is delivered in the calm, measured tones that have made her the darling of the broadcast media.

“The Crown has shielded systemic failures for too long. Today we begin the necessary accounting.”

2:30 p.m. — COBR, Sub-Level Three

The bunker air is cool and dry. Fluorescent strips hum overhead. Yasmin sits at the head of the long table. To her left, the new Chancellor, a compliant former Remain campaigner. To her right, the Director-General of MI5 and the Chief of MI6. A quiet Qatari “adviser” in a charcoal suit takes notes without looking up.

The agenda is short and precise.

First item: the establishment of a Truth Commission on Royal Complicity in Grooming Gang Cover-ups. Files already compiled, witnesses prepped, footage edited. Rotherham, Rochdale, Oxford—every horror reframed as protection granted from the highest levels.

Second item: the immediate suspension of all royal household funding “pending full audit of offshore wealth and resistance to necessary demographic policies.”

Third item: the relocation of the Royal Family to a “secure rural location” for their own protection. The site, a converted Cold War bunker complex in the Scottish Borders, has been under MI6 control for eighteen months. Its communications routed through servers in Dubai.

The MI6 Chief speaks without emotion.

“The King retains the prerogative to dissolve Parliament and call fresh elections. He also retains the power to direct the judiciary to review all convictions since 2010. We cannot allow either. The people must be brought to a state of righteous fury before he attempts either act.”

Yasmin nods once.

“Then we give them the fury they deserve.”

6:00 p.m. — Windsor Castle, Private Apartments

The King stands at the tall window overlooking the East Terrace. Snow has begun to fall, soft and silent. Behind him, the Queen sits very still on a sofa, hands folded in her lap. Their two youngest grandchildren play quietly on the carpet, unaware.

The knock is polite but firm. The children are removed quietly, at a hand signal from the King.

“Ma’am, Sir, we have credible intelligence of an imminent threat. For your safety, we must move you to a secure location immediately.”

The protection officer who speaks is one the King has known for twelve years. The man’s eyes do not meet his.

The King turns. “And if I refuse?”

The officer’s voice remains courteous.

“Then we would be forced to insist, Sir. For your own protection.”

Two more officers step into the room. Their hands rest lightly near, not on, holstered weapons. The King understands at once that the Praetorian Guard has been given its orders. If he refuses, someone in the family, son, daughter-in-law, grandchild, someone very close and dear to him, will die this day.

6:30 p.m. — Windsor Castle, Minutes Before Departure

While the Queen packs a small case in the next room, the King moves to his private escritoire. His hand trembles slightly as he writes on a single sheet of his personal stationery:

“Son. Father. They come for us tonight. Protect the Constitution. Protect our people. The true enemy wears the mask of saviour.”

He folds the paper twice, then slips it into a worn copy of Blackstone’s Commentaries on the shelf. A specific volume—third edition, 1768—the code he arranged decades ago with a then young Marshal Foundation scholar who now sits in the House of Lords.

The knock sounds at the door. He slides the book back into place and turns to face his fate, knowing the message will be found by the one person in the world who still looks for such signs.

The family is escorted to waiting armoured Range Rovers. Phones are collected “for operational security.” The convoy moves out through the private gate, lights off, heading north.

7:15 p.m. — The Sub-Armory, London

In an ancient chamber off Chancery Lane, the aged oaken door opens silently. Marcus Devereux, eighty-two years old and still sharp as forged steel, receives a single sheet of paper from a breathless clerk. He reads it once, then twice.

“Sound the Vigil. All knights to Standby. They’ve taken the King.”

Around London, men and women in unremarkable professions—a barrister, a bookseller, a retired colonel, a barista who once served in Hereford—receive encrypted messages on devices that leave no trace. By eight o’clock, thirty-seven people gather in the hidden chapel beneath a Victorian townhouse. Among them: the Lord Chief Justice’s private secretary, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s chaplain, and the current commander of the Royal Marines.

Devereux speaks to the darkness.

“We’ve prepared for this moment since William Marshal first placed his hand between Stephen and Matilda and said ‘enough.’ The Crown is taken. The Parliament has been fully suborned, as have our intelligence, our judiciary, and our law enforcement institutions. The people are being marched toward a total slavery and total replacement they cannot yet see the solution to avoiding.”

He draws a simple iron sword from a wall bracket. It’s nine hundred years old.

“Tonight, we must remember our vow. Reality against every lie. Integrity against every compromise. We’re the last shield. We must prepare and await the Lord Commander’s orders.”

8:00 p.m. — Nationwide Television Address

Yasmin Akhtar sits alone in the wood-panelled study at Number Ten. The cameras are live. She looks directly into the lens with the sorrowful, resolute expression that’s already tested well with focus groups.

“Tonight I speak to you not as your Prime Minister, but as a mother and a daughter of this nation. For decades, the grooming of our daughters in towns across the North was allowed to continue. Files were buried. Inquiries were delayed. And at the heart of that protection was an institution that placed its own reputation above the safety of British children.

“While working families struggled with the consequences of mass migration—consequences we were told were inevitable and compassionate—royal estates grew richer, royal influence blocked every attempt at honest reform.

“Today we begin the reckoning. The Crown must answer for its role in these horrors. The Commonwealth itself must decide whether it can continue under the shadow of an institution that has shielded predators and starved the public purse.

“I ask for calm. But I also call for justice.”

The broadcast cuts to pre-prepared packages: tearful mothers from Rotherham, edited clips of royal visits to the same towns, graphs showing supposed “royal offshore wealth” juxtaposed with food-bank queues. Hashtags flood every platform within minutes, seeded by government-linked NGOs and foreign bot farms operating from servers in Syria and Malaysia.

Outside Buckingham Palace, carefully staged crowds begin to gather. Some are genuine—parents whose daughters and sons were failed by the state. Others are bused in, paid, and given printed placards. The chant starts low and grows.

“No Kings! No Kings!”

9:30 p.m. — A Council Flat, Rotherham

Sharon Watson makes tea she won’t drink. The television shows Yasmin Akhtar’s face, sorrowful and sincere. On screen, Sharon sees her daughter’s photograph—Sarah, fifteen years old in 2012, gone now in every way that matters.

The phone rings. A voice she doesn’t know, gentle and precise.

“Mrs. Watson. You want justice for Sarah. Real justice. Not the kind that uses her memory to destroy everything she loved about this country.”

“What do you want?”

“Only to ask a question. When they come to you for interviews tomorrow—and they will come—ask yourself: who truly failed Sarah? The Crown that never knew her name? Or the councillors who buried the files, the police who looked away, the social workers who called her ‘troubled’? The same people now standing beside the Prime Minister, praising her courage? Or the Royal Family who stood by and did nothing, never learned her name?”

The line goes dead. Sharon stares at the television. The camera pans to the Labour front bench, and she sees faces she remembers from the public inquiry—the ones who promised action, then delivered nothing. Her rage at the King, at the royals grows. This isn’t the only such call this night.

10:45 p.m. — RAF Northolt, Secure Tarmac

A Gulfstream jet with Canadian registration touches down in darkness. The man who descends the steps wears the uniform of a Commonwealth liaison officer, but his bearing is something else entirely. He’s met by a waiting car that speeds toward central London.

In the back seat, Sir Henry Beaumont, former Cabinet Secretary and current Marshal Foundation trustee, receives the visitor in silence.

“Your message said the King reached out.”

“He did. Through channels established in 1972, when his mother first feared this exact moment. The Order is gathering. But we need more than knights. We need legitimacy.”

The visitor, whose name is Michael Marceaux and whose actual role is Deputy Director of Canada’s Communications Security Establishment, nods slowly.

“Ottawa will not recognize this regime. Neither will Canberra, Wellington, or any right-thinking Commonwealth nation. But we need proof—and we need a legal foundation. We need them rather quickly.”

“The King can and will provide both. If we can reach him. If we can secure the entire family against all threats internal and external. They’ll move to Ipatiev House them all.”

“Then we’d better move before the snow closes the passes.”

11:15 p.m. — Secure Facility, Scottish Borders

The convoy arrives at the converted bunker complex under a fresh fall of snow. Floodlights illuminate high razor-wire fences. The Royal Family’s escorted inside through a heavy blast door that seals behind them with a hydraulic sigh.

Their new quarters are comfortable—deep armchairs, a small library, a television that receives only approved channels. But the windows are barred, the doors locked from the outside, and the protection detail now answers to the Home Office alone.

The King is shown to a private sitting room. A single secure telephone sits on a side table. It rings.

He lifts the receiver.

Yasmin Akhtar’s voice is soft, almost gentle. Not quite apologetic.

“Your Majesty. The people are angry. We’re protecting you, and your entire family, from them. For now.”

The King closes his eyes. He understands the game perfectly. If he moves to dissolve Parliament, to use any of the tenuous yet very real power sustained in the Crown. The mobs already being primed in every major city will be unleashed with the full weight of state media behind them. The Romanovs were murdered by men supported by a people driven to frenzy by the very regime that replaced them. The same script is being prepared here.

He looks at the silent snow falling beyond the barred window and speaks quietly into the empty room he knows is bugged six ways to Sunday.

“They’ve made the people hate their only shield for generations. Now they move to eradicate this shield forever.” There’s a resigned smile in him. Let the cameras see, the watchers be concerned. The Crown is not without power, when forced to it, when supported by the People. At least, when supported by enough of the People. When secured by men at arms who are loyal.

Midnight

In Manchester, a crowd of several thousand marches past the cathedral, many carrying photographs of grooming victims. The chant has spread to Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds. Genuine grief has been harnessed and redirected with surgical precision. Fires have already been lit by protestors, paid agitators.

In Canberra, Ottawa, and Wellington, Commonwealth High Commissioners receive quiet briefings that “the relationship is under urgent review.”

In a private majlis in Doha, Sheikh Faisal al-Rashid watches the BBC feed on a wall of screens. He lifts a glass of chilled water and smiles.

“The second phase is complete. When the Crown falls, the Commonwealth falls with it.”

1:00 a.m. — A Farmhouse, North Yorkshire

Twelve men and women gather in a stone barn heated only by their breath and purpose. Maps cover a trestle table: satellite imagery of the Scottish Borders facility, power grids, communications nodes, patrol rotations. The Range Rover convo had not passed without notice.

The leader, a man in his fifties named Douglas who once commanded a squadron of SAS, points to the facility’s weak point—a service entrance used for fuel deliveries every Wednesday at 6 a.m.

“Tomorrow, the world wakes to a stolen Crown. But we’ve something they don’t expect: the truth, and the will to act on it.”

A young man raises his hand. “If we’re caught, it’s treason. They’ll hang us. If we don’t, all is lost.”

Douglas meets his eyes. “If we’re caught, we’ll have tried. If we do nothing, we’ll have already failed. The Order has waited nine centuries for this test. We’ll not be found wanting.”

Outside, snow falls on the moors. Inside, the last free subjects of the Crown prepare to remind their nation what freedom means. Should the call come. A call this little team is working hard to bring about, providing live intel and planning for a retrieval strike. Should the call come.

1:47 a.m. — The Hidden Chapel, London

Devereux kneels before the ancient altar. Behind him, thirty-seven knights kneel in perfect rows. The iron sword lies before them, lit by a single candle.

“We’ve watched empires rise and fall. We’ve kept faith through plague, through war, through the slow corrosion of the soul. Now we face our greatest test. The Crown is not only captive, but being prepared to be sacrificed. The people are deceived. And we’re all that stands between the darkness and the light.”

He rises, turns to face them.

“Soon, we move. Should the Lord Commander’s orders be to do so. Not as rebels against our nation, but as the truest servants it’s ever known. We’ll free our King and his entire family. We’ll restore our laws. We’ll remind the world that some vows are written in blood that cannot be washed away.”

The knights rise as one. No one speaks. No one needs to.

In the silence, each of them knows: soon, they’ll either have saved their civilization or died trying.

And both outcomes are preferable to standing idle while the light of an ancient people goes out.

2:15 a.m. — Secure Facility, Scottish Borders

The King can’t sleep. He stands at the barred window, watching snow accumulate on the razor wire. Somewhere beyond those hills, he knows, there are still those who remember what the Crown truly means. Not power. Not privilege. Duty. The ancient contract between sovereign and subject, written in blood at Runnymede and reaffirmed through a thousand years of trial. Somewhere out there, in other locations, most likely not all in the isles, is the rest of the family, held equally as he and the Queen are here.

His grandfather stood against the Nazis in a broadcast that saved a nation’s soul. His mother faced down separatists and scandals with quiet dignity. Now his test has come, and it’s the hardest of all: to wait, to trust, and to be ready when the moment arrives.

The snow falls.

The phone doesn’t ring again.

And somewhere in the darkness, the last knights of an unknown order prepare to move. If The Order decides this lineage stands. Such is the condition the English-Speaking Peoples find themselves in, to be sustained in blood as must, or to be allowed to once and forever fall.