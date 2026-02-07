Make no mistake, anyone that is not you, is an enemy must perpetually be targeted and at the very first opportunity that presents itself, to be dehumanized, used and utterly invalidated, before unrecoverable destruction.

The Eternal War | Doctrine | Target | Resentfuls’ Principle

The Aquitaine slices through the coastal waters off Northern Hokkaido like a shadow reluctant to fade with the dawn. The Earl—Lord Marshal in the eyes of The Order, the title feeling like chains in moments like these—steps from the aft deck onto a waiting tender. The air carries the sharp tang of kelp and diesel, a reminder that even sanctuaries like this yacht are transitory. Behind him, the vessel’s crew, loyal ghosts from old lattices, offer no farewells; such words tempt fate in their line of work. These aren’t superstitions, their wisdoms hard-earned having tempted the fates.

A black SUV idles on the secluded dock, its engine a low purr against the crash of waves. Two men flank him—scarred veterans from the forgotten campaigns, their silence a testament to shared histories unspoken. The drive to the private airstrip is brief, the jet waiting like a predator crouched on the tarmac: sleek, long-range, anonymous. As the wheels lift from Japanese soil, the Earl settles into the cabin, his mind already mapping the arc over Central Asia toward Moldova. Bertrand waits in the dark, a debt unpaid. Three others, too—knights captured in the Venezuelan retraction. The lattice demands full measure, while reality extracts its toll in blood.

High above the steppes, where the earth’s curve blurs into haze, the encrypted slate chimes. A message from The Order, relayed through communications dead drop systems, forward and delay, forward, all locked with quantum keys, two words only: 100% Accountability. It’s a duress key. The worst has occurred. Incursion confirmed. Matriarch lines compromised. At least one family, perhaps more, turned. This message would have gone out widecast. The Earl’s jaw tightens. He keys the response, broadcasting to The Order’s hidden nodes: 100% Confirmed. The code phrase ripples outward—a clarion for carefully masked lockdowns, for every knight and matriarch to scrutinize their webs, to root out the rot before it spreads. It means betrayal from within, the Resentfuls’ poison seeping into the very stone The Order defends.

As the jet hurtles eastward, the Earl leans back, the hum of engines a backdrop to deeper contemplation. Uncertain exactly why this thought comes to him now. But there must be a reason. Choices, choices, choices. The thought that comes unbidden is about classes, those eternal strata of humanity. This thought dances in his mind like pieces on a fractured board. The Truly Upper Class—the TUC, as analysts simply—aren’t defined by wealth or titles, but by the matrilineal chains of discernment, loyalty, and legacy. Mothers passing to daughters the maps of reality: who to trust, who to bind, who to elevate. They’re the emergent power, amorphous and enduring, rooted in stone. Yet they’re perpetually besieged.

The Lower Upper Class—the LUC—misunderstand this utterly. They form their secret societies, elaborate rituals binding them in mutual destruction: criminal acts captured on hidden reels, oaths sworn in mutual destruction in both light and shadow. They collectivize their influence, believing power’s a thing to seize through cabals and conspiracies. Their aim? To topple the TUC, to replace the ancient lattice with their own gilded cage. When they sense weakness—a fraying in the matriarchal bonds—they strike, using the Upper Middle Classes as battering rams.

Worse are the Upper Middle Class—the UMC, the managerial elites who infest institutions like parasites in a dying host. They lack even the LUC’s crude grasp of power’s symbiosis. Instead, they engage in their own depravities—not for ritual, but for projection and control. Binding one another in unbreakable pacts of mutual ruin, they hurl accusations of the same sins at the LUC and TUC, whipping the middle and lower classes into frenzy. “See the elites’ depravity!” they cry, all while positioning themselves to ascend the ruins. This is no modern aberration; it echoes through millennia, from the fall of empires to the whispers in royal courts. When the LUC moves against the TUC, the UMC goes all in, marshaling resentment to destroy both and crown themselves as kings. It’s all the Eternal War, waged not just in minds, but in the fractures of society itself, in the strata of the higher classes.

The Earl’s scarred hand clenches. The compromised matriarchs—likely UMC infiltrators or LUC puppets—embody the Resentfuls’ principle: anyone not you is an enemy, to be dehumanized, invalidated, destroyed. No mercy, no quarter. The Order will excise them, but the cost... the cost will be lines severed, legacies unmoored. Can these houses be recovered? A question stretching far beyond those compromised. Too many of the old lines have become but mere shadows of themselves. Incapable of holding even the vestiges of once held power. Power they no longer seem either able to comprehend nor willing to even know at all. Choices. To save all. A few may need be lost. Choices. But where’s the line between loyalty and required sacrifice? And who wants to be the one to make such a choice, to carry such burden where getting it right is no less a rending of one’s soul than is getting it wrong.

The drop comes in the dead of night near Criva, Moldova. HALO—high altitude, low opening—a whisper of silk against the void. The Earl and his two men plummet, chutes blooming black against the stars. They hit the field lightly, walking into dew-slick grass, weapons unslung in seconds. A low whistle answers their signal. Order assets materialize: four locals, faces blackened, eyes steady. A young man moves with precise movement in the dark to secure and hide the chutes. A farm tractor and trailer wait, hay bales concealing compartments. They pile in, the engine rumbling to life as they cross the border north into Ukraine, ghosts slipping through porous lines. Time to tend the cattle.

Podvirne is a forgotten speck, its fields scarred by war’s indifferent hand. The Bastard Prince’s teams are already embedded: sniper-observer pairs on overwatch, breachers and assaulters staged in derelict barns. The target looms—a squat Soviet-era bunker, half-buried in earth, concrete scarred by decades of neglect. Three subterranean floors below the ground level. Apparently Faraday-caged against intrusion. For no sensors pierce its shell. Outside, three layers of roving guards: Azov Battalion faithful and PMC mercenaries, battle-hardened from the Donbas meat grinder. A full Azov platoon patrols the perimeter, PMCs matching their numbers, with unknowns inside. Well-equipped, thermal optics glinting, they move with the predatory grace of men who live by the trigger. Predators who enjoy the kill more than the hunt.

The Order’s force matches them: elite, experienced, shielded gear at the ready. The assault will be surgical—two four-man teams with breachers—while snipers initiate, infantry will draw the patrols away. The Bastard Prince, hooded in shadow, nods to the Earl. “EMP first. Then we carve.”

The pulse blooms silent, a ripple of ozone that kills lights and engines in a kilometer radius. Chaos erupts: shouts, fumbling for backups. Order forces retrieve shielded kits—night vision blooming green—and engage. Snipers crack first, suppressed rounds dropping enemy OPs like felled trees. Infantry teams fire disciplined bursts, pulling patrols outward, then falling back to draw them further. The Azovs and PMCs recover faster than expected—some gear hardened, anticipating the tactic from prior strikes. Gunfire stitches the night, tracers arcing like furious stars. Men fall on both sides, the air thick with that particular smell of gunpowder being spent in the pink misting of lives.

In the melee, breachers and assaulters surge to the bunker. Heavy grates and windows on opposite sides shatter under cutting and shaped charges. They flow in, suppressed weapons coughing death. Internal cameras whir—still active. The ground floor is sparse: a hallway to rear stairs. It’s eerily empty and musky silent. A drone buzzes down, revealing a heavy gun emplacement on the subfloor landing, two manned. “Again,” the Earl orders. Another drone follows carrying the pulse, frying circuits. Grenades follow, fragments ricocheting. The first team descends, clearing the stairs then the first rooms with living mechanical precision.

Subfloor one: Bertrand, chained in a cell, broken but breathing. His eyes widen at the Earl. “Marshal...” Two assaulters haul him out, breacher covering. Outside, they slip into the shadows toward exfil.

Subfloor two: a labyrinth of traps and emplacements. Boobytraps claim one man—a wire-triggered blast shredding his vest. Another falls to a hidden gunner. Reinforcements join: the remaining from subfloor one, plus the Earl’s personal detachment. They clear methodically, grenades flushing corners, rifles barking.

Subfloor three: Fierce resistance. Azovs fight like cornered wolves, dying hard. The Earl kicks in a door, rifle sweeping, three quick rounds into the man standing with knife in his hand. There: the Lord Commander, strapped to a bed, wrists slit in petty vengeance by the Azov corpse beside him. Blood pools, his face ashen. The medic rushes in without command, kneels, clamping arteries, pushing fluids. “He’s fading, but we can move him.”

They haul him topside, the battle outside raging in the distance, pockets here and there and over there—enemy reinforcements inbound per drone and satellite feeds. Into the truck, medic working furiously as they peel into Moldova. The Earl rides shotgun on the Lord Commander, hand on his mentor’s shoulder. “Hold, old friend.”

Thirty minutes to the airstrip: a prop plane waits, engines hot. They board, lifting into the night toward Varna, Bulgaria—an Order facility with s full medical team standing by.

En route, the Lord Commander’s breath rattles. His eyes flicker open, only once, locking on the Earl’s. “Choose,” he whispers, blood flecking his lips. Sound and movement of lips only the medic observes fully. Then stillness. The medic shakes his head. “Gone. Blood loss too severe.”

The Earl signals The Order: The Lord Commander is fallen. The reply comes swift: What are your orders, Lord Commander?

He stares into the dark beyond the window. The mantle settles, heavy as stone. The choice looms—purge the compromised matriarchs, destroy the internal enemies per the Resentfuls’ own doctrine, or pull back, wait it all out yet again, rebuild from the ashes? The war demands unrecoverable destruction of all not aligned. But in the lattice’s fragile web, every cut risks the whole. Stone against cloud, indeed. The blade will fall, but where?

The plane touches down in Varna under a veil of fog, The Order’s facility a fortress disguised as a nondescript warehouse on the Black Sea coast. Medical teams swarm the aircraft, but it’s too late—Harrison’s body is already cold, his final whisper echoing in the Earl’s mind like a commandment from the grave. The new Lord Commander—title thrust upon him like a crown of thorns—issues terse orders: secure the site, prepare for full debrief, and lockdown all nodes until the rot’s excised. Bertrand, battered but alive, is rushed to surgery; the knights from the Venezuela fight, recovered in the chaos, receive aid. But the Earl demands solitude first. In a Faraday-shielded chamber deep underground, he activates the slate. A file unlocks: Harrison’s final recording, timestamped only a month prior, keyed to his biometrics’ cessation.

The screen flickers to life, Harrison’s face filling it—lines deeper than the Earl remembers, eyes burning with the fire of a man who’s stared into too many abysses, not fearing what stared back.

“Early—Lord Rothbury, now Lord Commander of The Order. If this plays, then I’m finally gone, and the weight I carried for decades falls squarely on your shoulders. I speak to you from the heart of our Vienna redoubt, where we forged strategies against the encroaching dark. You, the scarred warrior I pulled from the wreckage of forgotten battles, reshaping you into the Marshal you became. From your early days, when I saw in you the raw ore of Raedbora’s ancient line not yet restored upon you—tempered by loss, betrayal, and the modern world’s synthetic cruelties—I knew you were destined for this. Our history has prepared you uniquely. Not just as my right hand, but as the only one with the clarity to see the lattice whole: vigor matched with sagacity, instinct honed by ordeals. Now, that history culminates here—you alone must bear it forward.

The hour demands the Choice, Early. Not the shadow-play our knights debate: emerging from obscurity to clash openly with the Resentfuls. No, that’s a feint, a distraction from the core. I know you already suspect the true choice. The true Choice pierces the heart of The Order’s mission, the vigil we’ve upheld for so long: is healthy matriarchy recoverable in this fractured age? Can the ancient weave of mothers and daughters—the discerning sovereigns who map belonging, select protectors, and bind covenants—be salvaged from the Resentfuls’ estrogenic haze, the digital delusions that twist desire into chains? Or has the erosion cut too deep, demanding we pivot to a new covenant, lest the lattice unravel entirely? Consider the great matrilineal houses we’ve secured across eight hundred years—are they yet worthy of our guardianship? If only some remain salvageable, if new ones must be forged from resilient stock, or if an age of true patriarchy must inexorably follow to restore balance—these are the paths you must weigh.

Matriarchy, in its noble form, was meant to shepherd humanity: women as cartographers of legacy, discerning the stone from the cloud, ensuring organic hierarchies endured through wise unions and covenants that empowered progeny. Yet it has faltered, slipping into an all-out female-versus-female genetic warfare—a savage contest where discernment yields to dominance, where alliances fracture over fleeting status, and where the sacred role of binding families devolves into rivalries that erode the very lattice they once wove. Mothers and daughters, once bulwarks against synthetic tides, now too often perpetuate illusions: projecting depravity onto rivals, marshaling resentment to unseat one another, and allowing the UMC’s managerial poisons to infiltrate, turning stewardship into self-sabotage. This failure has invited the LUC’s cabals and the Resentfuls’ haze, weakening humanity’s core at the precise moment it faces collapse.

Only you can answer this, Early. Your background—rooted in old blood yet forged in the outsider’s fire, earning your way in like no other in centuries, your character unyielding yet adaptive—equips you like no other. For eight hundred years, we’ve served the matriarchs: shielding their lines from LUC cabals and UMC projections, fostering their discernment against the synthetic tide. From Templar remnants to the restorations we engineered, we have been their bulwark. Now, in this epoch of collapse—fiat’s implosion, energy’s rationing, algorithms’ tyranny—the Choice you make will redefine us. Radical honesty demands you confront it without counsel, without tradition’s crutch. The lattice endures only through adaptation. No matter your decision, history-changing events unfold: the Eternal War intensifies, and The Order must navigate with immense care—pruning the compromised, adapting our doctrines, preserving our neutrality—if we’re to sustain as the counterbalancing force against encroaching slavery.

Trust the instincts we sharpened, as I trusted you with my life. The doctrines are our shared legacy: reality over illusion, integrity over expedience. My fall is a thread in the weave; the Infinite Game presses on. Farewell, my steadfast brother—good luck in the shadows ahead. Carry the charge, Lord Commander—the stone awaits your chisel.”

The screen fades to The Order’s insignia, a low hum resonating as the file self-erases. The Earl—now Lord Commander—sits in the silence, the weight of eight centuries and a brother’s farewell pressing upon him. The Choice looms, a blade poised over fragile threads. Stone against cloud, indeed. The war demands destruction, but the lattice whispers of salvation. He rises, the mantle settling like armor.

Swift retribution awaits.