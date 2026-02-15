When the last veil tears, the Infinite Game is played in blood.

Snow falls with the slow, deliberate weight of judgment. Each flake descends through the grey half-light as though the sky itself pauses to consider the cost of what must now unfold. The three armoured Range Rovers crawl north at sixty kilometres an hour, headlights dark, only the faint amber sidelights obeying a law that has long since ceased to command the realm. Even highly skilled killers follow conditioned patterns, unknowingly. A thing The Order counts on. Inside the middle vehicle the King sits rigid, one arm about the Queen. Her hand lies cold in his, fingers interlaced with the quiet desperation of two people who’ve began to measure the hours left to them, hours ago. Now their only concern is for the children and grandchildren.

“They may kill us, but they will not break us,” he whispers into her hair.

She doesn’t answer. She listens instead to the low, measured voice of the protection officer: “Package secure. ETA extract two, twenty-three minutes.”

Four kilometres ahead, three figures in advanced material suits, white, having color shifted to match local colors, lie prone upon a low ridge, motionless as the stones around them. The lead man, a former SBS troop sergeant named Ross, speaks so softly that the wind almost carries the words away.

“Target package visual. Three vehicles, standard spacing. Stand by trigger.”

On a little rise where the vehicles must pass single file on the backcountry road, the Bastard Prince—red hair tucked beneath a snow hood, face painted black—checks the selector on his suppressed carbine with the care of a man who knows that every click may be the last sound some will ever hear. There are seven others with him. Seven of his best. Seven of his most loyal. “On your mark.”

The pulse comes first: a sub-audible thump that kills every engine, every radio and night vision device at once. The lead Rover slews sideways, tyres hissing on fresh snow. The middle vehicle shudders to a halt. Flash-bangs burst against the tinted glass. Doors are hydraulicly wrenched open before the occupants can draw. Suppressed rounds whisper through the night. In the jackpot vehicle two MI6 minders in the front seats slump. The King and Queen are lifted out bodily by gloved hands that move with practised gentleness.

“Tower secure,” Ross, assault lead, reports. “Move.”

Two blacked-out Agusta helicopters drop from the low cloud, skids kissing the road. Ninety seconds after the first pulse the royal couple are airborne, heading south under false registration, the snow swallowing their departure as completely as history does at times swallow inconvenient truths. Yes, it’s all been watched on satellite and overhead aircraft, forces of course are moving in to intercept. But the Bastard Prince, his team and the Royals are secure and will be in a secure location before any response forces can prevent just such.

Thirty four hundred kilometres west, only minutes later, a de Havilland Otter touches down on a frozen remote landing field in Newfoundland. Ice cracks under the tires. The Crown Prince, his wife, and their eldest son climb out into the blizzard, hoods pulled low. Canadian JTF2 and Aegis contractors wait, rifles up. They never fire a shot. The Bastard Prince’s cadre comes out of the white like ghosts—mixed Commonwealth special forces in white smart suits that mask blackbody radiation as though it never existed. The fight lasts eleven seconds. In minutes, the royal party’s bundled into a Gulfstream that lifts off without lights, vanishes into south towards American airspace in Maine, and the hands off to a Virginia-class submarine waiting in Bar Harbor. Once safely in the sub, proof-of-life footage is shot in the red-lit belly of the boat and is sent live to the Bastard Prince for display with their Majesties.

The Agusta settles on the private strip at Kilwinning just after midnight. The King steps down first, the Queen a half-pace behind him, both blinking in the rotor wash that whips snow into their faces. The Earl—Lord Commander of the Order—waits in old woollens and waxed cotton, a man who’s prepared for this night for thirty years. Never wishing the eventuality to arise. But having prepared for it nonetheless.

“Your Majesty. Ma’am.”

The King’s voice is raw with exhaustion and something deeper. “They still hold the two youngest children.” The Lord Commander only nods in response, with grim understanding.

The Earl offers a simple greatcoat, then leads them in silence across the frozen courtyard and down the stone steps into the ancient vault that once hid Jacobite fugitives. A small fire burns in the hearth. A single oil lamp lights a heavy oak table. Three men wait there, chosen not for rank but for the weight of their learning: Sir Geoffrey Hale, retired Lord Justice of Appeal; Lord Thomas Merrick, former Lord Chief Justice; and Sir Alistair Drummond, Garter Principal King of Arms, custodian of the laws of arms and the ancient forms of proclamation.

For nearly an hour they speak in low, measured voices, weighing every precedent, every oath, every clause of the written and unwritten constitution that’s governed England for more than a thousand years. Sir Geoffrey reminds the King that the prerogative isn’t personal power but a residual authority retained by the Crown precisely for the hour when Parliament, ministers, courts, and constabulary have been captured or corrupted beyond repair. Lord Merrick speaks of the coronation oath—“to cause law and justice, in mercy, to be executed in all your judgments”—and how that oath binds the sovereign to act when the ordinary machinery of state has become the instrument of its own destruction. Sir Alistair traces the lineage of the prerogative back through the Bill of Rights 1689 and the Act of Settlement 1701, showing how it’s always been understood as a trust reposed in the Crown by the people themselves, to be exercised when the people can no longer defend their liberties through their elected representatives.

Together, in longhand on quality paper produced to last, they draft two instruments only. The first: a royal proclamation dissolving the present Parliament and dismissing the Prime Minister, on the grounds that both have been subverted by fraud and foreign direction, and that the ordinary constitutional organs no longer represent the will of the free-born subjects of the Crown. The second: a commission under the Great Seal erecting a Caretaker Administration and a Royal Commission of Inquiry into every conviction, every administrative act, and every failure of justice since the year 2010 that has shielded the organised rape of British children and the deliberate settlement of military-aged males against the known and expressed will of the people. Every sentence is read aloud, weighed, and amended until each man is satisfied that the words rest solely upon the deepest sources of English constitutional legitimacy—common law, coronation oath, the prerogative as a trust for the people—and upon no statute that a hostile executive can simply countermand.

At last the King sets down the pen. “Then it is done. May god express mercy for each and all of us, our people most of all.”

At dusk the royal standard of the United Kingdom climbs the battlements for the first time in a century, the double-headed eagle of the Order beneath it. The small company—knights of the Order, armed tenants, loyal Englishmen, and a Sikh ex-Royal Engineer, a Gurkha personally awarded the Victorian Cross by the King’s mother, a Jamaican-born former sergeant of the Scots Guards, a Cornish farmer whose grandfather marched at Cable Street and who served with the SAS in Iraq and Afghanistan—stands in silence as the flags snap taut in the wind. The King watches them rise, the raw grief in his eyes hardening into something colder and more permanent. They have harmed his people enough, and more, they have his grandchildren!

Only once the flag has come to its full highest repose, does he proceed to the vault, to speak to his people, very much as his grandfather was called to do in the first hours of WWII.

He stands before a single camera, the Queen seated at his side, pale but steady. A copy of that morning’s Scotsman lies on the table, headline visible: “Royal Family Moved for Safety.” The title speaks of government control. The wording of the article speaks of panic at the loss of physical possession and control of the King and Queen, of the Crown. His Majesty speaks without notes, each sentence measured as though the realm itself listens and will remember every word. He’s been preparing, in secret, with scholars and historians and key loyalist, for this most hated of eventualities, since he was a middle aged man.

“My loyal subjects, the native peoples of our hallowed lands, throughout these Realms and in all the territories and dominions that still acknowledge the Crown,

The Queen and I, the Crown Prince, his wife, and Our eldest grandchild—we are now in the secure possession of those few lords, their men-at-arms, and loyal soldiers of the realm who still honour Our people and Our constitutional way of life. This was not so only hours ago, at which time we were long held and being moved to a fate unknown but imagined. We have known the taste of fear, not as a distant notion, but as a cold hand upon the throat. For centuries, the Crown has been watched, circumscribed, threatened from within by those very security forces sworn to protect it—a shadow ever present, ever patient. Tonight, by God’s grace and the courage of a faithful few, that shadow has been thrown back, if only for a moment.

Be it known: Our two youngest grandchildren are yet being held by unknown forces in an unknown location, and it is Our gravest concern that they are at great peril. May God have mercy on Prince Martin and Princess Magdelene, and may He bring them home to us unscathed and soon. May God have no mercy upon those who may have or who may yet bring any form of harm to these Our beloved grandchildren, or to any one of Our beloved native peoples. We speak not now as your King alone, but as a grandfather, as a father, as a husband who has stared into the abyss and seen what waits there.

Be it known: By the ancient prerogative of the English Crown—which is no mere relic but the living trust reposed in Us by the people to defend their laws, their liberties, and their children when the ordinary instruments of state have failed—

We do now declare and proclaim:

That the present Prime Minister and her ministers, having been elevated through manifest fraud and now directed by foreign powers hostile to the constitution and the welfare of Our subjects, are removed from all offices of state. The administration is hereby dismissed. No minister may lawfully hold power who owes allegiance to alien interests; such betrayal severs the bond of lawful authority, and We revoke it in defence of the realm. Let it be remembered that when Runnymede was forced upon a reluctant king, it was the people who demanded that even the Crown bow to law. Today, it is the Crown that demands the same of those who have forgotten it.

Further, recognising that the judiciary has in many instances become corrupted by the same foreign influences, We affirm the ancient right of the people to establish local tribunals under common-law principles where the constituted courts fail in their duty. In such extremities, the people may elect sheriffs and form committees to administer justice, ensuring that no subject is ruined except by the lawful judgment of his equals. This is no innovation; it is the memory of the folk-moots and hundred courts of Our ancestors, where free men gathered under ancient oaks to speak law and deliver justice, untroubled by the whims of distant and corrupt powers.

Furthermore, the present Parliament, corrupted and no longer representative of the will of the free-born subjects, is dissolved. Writs shall be issued for the election of a new Parliament within forty days, to be conducted under the protection of loyal forces and supervised by a Caretaker Administration, doing so visibly and transparently for all native citizens to see and audit. Let every vote be counted in the light of day, as our forebears intended when they wrested the charter of liberties from King John and when they called William and Mary to the throne to secure the ancient freedoms of Englishmen.

Further, We erect a Royal Commission to inquire into every conviction, every administrative act, and every failure of justice since 2010 that has shielded the organised rape of British children and the deliberate settlement of military-aged males against the will of the people, and that has been complicit in the many diverse crimes against Our people. All records shall be laid open before this Commission, whose findings shall bind the new Parliament and the restored courts. Any and all who have participated in this most heinous and unforgiveable injury upon our people shall bear the full force and power of the law, unto their removal, impoverishment, and even unto their deaths. The blood of the innocent cries out from the ground, and it shall be answered.

As Commander-in-Chief, We charge every officer and man who remains true to his oath to prepare himself and to commit himself to protect the lives, homes, and liberties of Our native subjects. Remember that your oath is not to any government, not to any party, not to any transient master—but to the Crown, and through the Crown, to the people themselves. That oath binds you now as it bound your fathers at Agincourt, at Trafalgar, and on the beaches of Normandy.

And We do further proclaim and affirm that the right of the people to keep and bear arms is an ancient and inherent right of free-born subjects, recognised by the common law and confirmed in the Bill of Rights of 1689, which declared that the subjects which are Protestants may have arms for their defence suitable to their conditions and as allowed by law. In these times, when the constituted authorities have been turned against the very people they were sworn to protect, this right is not merely preserved but is essential to the preservation of life and liberty. When Alfred the Great fortified his burhs against the Danish invader, it was not hired soldiers alone who manned the walls—it was every free man, armed and ready, defending his hearth and his homeland. We therefore call upon all loyal subjects to provide for the common defence by forming lawful militia companies and arming themselves appropriately, in accordance with their condition and the law of the land, to stand against any enemy, whether foreign or domestic, who would threaten their persons, their families, or their lawful possessions. The Crown will shield all who act in good faith to defend themselves and their communities from those who would impose tyranny under colour of authority.

To every loyal man and woman: the Crown is not your master; it is the shield you yourselves placed in Our keeping. It is the trust your fathers handed down through generations of blood and sacrifice. It is the living bond between the past that made us and the future that awaits us. Where the police and courts have failed you, form lawful local defence committees, elect common-law sheriffs, arm yourselves in defence of your ancient rights, and defend your children and your hearths. Stand fast by your lands, by your ways, by the memory of those who came before and the hope of those who will come after. Let the villages and towns of this realm become fortresses of liberty once more, as they were when the beacon fires warned of the Armada’s approach. Let the old songs be sung again, and let them be songs of freedom hard-won and bravely kept.

The Crown stands with you as the last constitutional guardian of a free people. We have been secured, but we are not yet safe. Our grandchildren are not yet home. Our enemies are not yet vanquished. But if every free-born subject of this realm will rise now—not in riot or in vengeance, but in lawful defence of all that is good and true and beautiful in our ancient land—then we shall prevail. Then Prince Martin and Princess Magdelene shall come home to a kingdom worthy of them. Then the sun shall rise again upon a free people, governed by just laws, defended by brave hearts, and blessed by Almighty God.

God save the Realm.”

The video’s released at 10:17 that night. By midnight it’s been mirrored across the world. Mainstream platforms try to throttle it; mirrors multiply faster. Every attempt at repression fails. American, Russian, Chinese, and other channels ensure the words reach every corner of the English-speaking world and beyond. By dawn the first printed copies are being read aloud in market squares, in barns, in factories, and in pubs. And in every corner of the realm, people are rising, finally, at the guidance and direction of the only man on earth could have brought them to such, their King.

Within hours of the King’s proclamation, across the towns and villages of the realm, the people begin to assemble—not in mere anger, though that burns white-hot beneath the surface—but in the ancient fellowship of free men who remember that law was theirs long before parliaments or police.

Enemy established arms caches previously identified by The Order, by the Bastard Prince’s private military company, and by watchful locals are quietly secured and opened to the populace, not exactly as the royal words had authorised. But it works to rearm the citizenry. Also, rifles and handguns long hidden beneath floorboards, in barns, in buried waterproofed barrels, ammunition sealed in oilcloth, and crates of kit cached across the lands pass into the hands of those who’ll defend their hearths. In Market Harborough the bells of St Dionysius still ring at six, yet the gathering in the square is now larger, grimmer. Two hundred and more stand beneath the war memorial while the retired Parachute colonel, the magistrate’s clerk, the farrier, and the old farming families form their lawful local defence committee and elect as constable the woman who once wore the red cap of the Royal Military Police. The one who was rousted out after calling out the sins of the department and service. She reads aloud from the Statute of Winchester of 1285 and from the King’s own words on the ancient right to arms; then, under lamplight, they break open the first cache behind the old tithe barn and distribute what the Crown declared the lawful right of every native subject.

In York, beneath the Minster’s shadow, the sixty-three former soldiers and sailors are no longer unarmed. They swear the posse comitatus upon Bible and Magna Carta, then move at once to the known arms cache within the city walls. There they find more than rifles: they find three key insurgent leaders and two of their MI5 handlers who’d been using the cache to supply those seeking to intimidate the native population. The fight’s short, brutal, and final. The traitors are taken alive where possible; where not, they fall. Loyal civil servants held under Praetorian Guard threat in government buildings and their homes are freed in the same hour, blood still wet on old and new stone steps.

Similar scenes repeat from Penzance to Inverness, yet each bears its own bitter cost. In Suffolk the hundred moots reconvene beneath ancient oaks; in Cornwall the stannary courts are revived; in the Welsh Marches mounted patrols ride the old drovers’ roads. But everywhere the same pattern emerges: small, vicious skirmishes flare where Muslim and other military-aged males—plainly supplied, transported, and directed by elements within the hostile government and by foreign NGOs—attempt to terrorise villages and communities into silence. Some encounters end in shouted warnings and warning shots, are taken into custody; others in close, merciless violence that leaves bodies in the snow. The people rarely seek these fights; but they do finish them in efficient fashion, the ancient pub brawler and loyal sovereigntist English spirit rekindled with a single speech.

Inside every government ministry and institution a quieter, colder civil war’s already begun. Desks are overturned, files burned, doors barred. Lines are drawn between those who’ll honour their oath to Crown and Commonwealth and those who’ve sold their allegiance to alien powers or who have merely enriched themselves in the abuses of the native sons and daughters of the realm. In a handful of cases—Permanent Secretaries, senior police commanders, and officials known to have shielded the grooming gangs or orchestrated the demographic replacement—the people themselves move in. Some of the worst offenders those not killed, having taken up arms, are arrested by elected common-law sheriffs, bound, and taken under guard to village halls and chapel vestries turned into people’s courts. There, under the old forms, they’re tried by juries of their neighbours, the evidence read from the very records they once hid. Sentences are pronounced with the gravity of men who know they’re rewriting the future in blood. Some are summarily then executed. Most are held in secure locations for the Crown’s dispensation.

None of this is riot. None of it’s actually vengeance in the old, lawless sense. It’s the realm remembering itself—remembering that when the state becomes the enemy, the ancient constitution places the sword back in the hands of the free. Yet every cache secured, every traitor taken or slain, every ministry split, every people’s court convened draws the islands and the broader realm one deliberate step closer to outright civil war. The government will never submit, but through force. It’s not spoken, but it’s known to all who aren’t cowards hiding in their homes, which is far too many but expected. The snow falls heavier now, as though the sky itself understands that what’s been set in motion cannot be recalled. The veil has torn. The finite game, the only played in blood, has begun.

At 02:14 on the second night after the King’s speech the two youngest grandchildren are found at the carriage entrance of Buckingham Palace, beheaded, bodies arranged with deliberate desecration. A Qur’anic verse is pinned to the Prince Martin’s coat. The images are uploaded by the perpetrators themselves before police or security forces arrive. The nation sees them live on every platform.

The King’s shown the images immediately after the broadcasts have gone out. He looks upon them in the vault for a long minute, the lamp casting long shadows across his face. No one speaks. When he turns away his voice is quieter, colder, and more permanent than any man present has ever heard it. There’s no going back now, only through. The King motions everyone out of the room, even the queen, as he reaches for the secure satellite communications provided for him in the vault, now the HQ of a King at war, war with his own government long been the enemy of the people. He need not say who he’s calling. Of course, it’s his son, the Crown Prince. A man, a father, who’s just lost his two youngest in the very earliest of hours of restoring the UK to her people.

From a secure studio outside Moscow, the Crown Prince in full dress uniform, stands before the camera. The Bastard Prince is at his right shoulder, a half-step behind, as protocol and wrath alike demand of the future King’s right hand also in full dress uniform. The message is clear. Whatever rift there may have been, is no more. Now there are only two brothers standing side by side, prepared to avenge all wrongs, to their family and their people. The images of the murdered children having reached them only hours earlier.

When the Crown Prince speaks, it’s not with rage alone, but with the measured, almost liturgical gravity of a man who’s watched the last remaining veil between illusion and reality burn away.

“By command of His Majesty the King, and in exercise of that royal prerogative of commander-in-chief which the constitution itself entrusts to the Crown precisely when the government of the realm has been seized by foreign powers and their domestic instruments,

I summon every officer and man of the Armed Forces, the Reserve Forces, and every loyal subject who has kept or can now lawfully bear arms, to place himself under the orders of those commanders who have already signified their obedience to the instruments sealed at Kilwinning.

You are authorised and required to secure the safety of the native population, to interdict the further movement of foreign military-aged males into these islands, to remove—through force if required—all those illegally upon our shores, and to restore, through force if required, the lawful government of the realm.

Let there be no misunderstanding of what has occurred.

Government-connected elements—operating with the full knowledge and protection of those who now claim to rule—have murdered the two youngest children of the House of Plantagenet. This was no random atrocity. It was a deliberate act, coldly calculated.

They have already begun to blame it upon ‘Royalists’—upon those they say seek to radicalise the King and myself into unconstitutional action. They claim we are prisoners of radical elements within the United Kingdom, backed and supported by Russia and other powers. This is their second great lie, spoken before the blood is even dry.

To those who claim the Crown captive, I say. The Crown has been held captive these three hundred and sixty years by the slow corrosion of illegally obtained and enforced statute, precedent, foreign interest, and the mortal blades ever at the throats of our family members, but it stands captive no more; it is free at last to act, without intermediary or restraint, as the living shield and voice of the people of these islands.

Know this, these most vile and never to be forgiven murders were committed for three further purposes, each as cold as the first.

They were done to embolden the violent and radical elements already among us—to grant them licence for unrestrained savagery against native citizens and lawful authority figures alike, knowing the state will shield them.

They were done to intimidate the great mass of decent, quiet people—common men—into silence and inaction: to convince them that any engagement, any sympathy, any support for the fight between the Crown and its enemy that is a foreign owned and controlled government will bring the same horror upon their own families.

And they were done, above all, to test whether the people of these islands would still accept the final, most obscene deception: that the state which has flooded our realm with millions of military-aged males—for this very hour—is the legitimate authority, when its only legitimacy is the consent we continue to grant its lies.

I name each of these things plainly, because the enemies of the people have no legitimacy except that which we ourselves confer by accepting their deceptions, through our fear and cowardice or complicity.

As to legitimacy. They have none from history! They have none from law! They have none from the consent of the governed—only from the fear they now seek to further instil and the foreign host they have deliberately imported to enforce it!

The murder of the two youngest children of the House of Plantagenet has removed the last illusion that any bargain remains possible. The Crown now calls upon you, not in rebellion, but in the ancient duty of every free-born Englishman to defend their only true shield, the Crown, and in this to defend their own children, their sovereignty, and their own soil in this time when the state itself, once again in our long history, has become the enemy.

The time for indifference and fear is ended. The hour is now upon us to take up arms. We do so knowing, this great fight we are now upon has claimed not its last innocents.

Rise.”

At Kilwinning the King stands at the tall window overlooking the firth. Snow falls softly, each flake descending with the same deliberate weight that’s marked every action of the past three days. The Earl waits beside him. Winter isn’t coming. Winter’s come. A cold felt, even in the warmth of a raging fire, in bones shaped by ancient genes tied to ancient lands and peoples and ways now to be fought over once more.

“You’ve spoken with the voice of the constitution itself, Sire,” the Earl says at last. “What follows is no longer in Our hands alone, but in the hands of the people who remember they were once free.”

The King places a hand upon the cold stone sill.

“By God, for as long as we live” he answers, “we shall hold.”

And so, across three deliberate days, the Crown has spoken—not in haste, not in rage, but with the immense, measured care of a man who knows that every word, every seal, every summons will be answered by civil war in these islands, across the Commonwealth, in Ireland, and, in due time, in other lands according to their own ancient ways. The veil has torn. The finite game has begun. Blood has been spilt. Only the first drops. But oh so very dear drops they be.

End of Book One of the Shouldering Giants Series:

As England Burns begins tomorrow.