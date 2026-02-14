From the endless vigil we wardens keep, one truth burns eternal: only our Fealty to Civilization outlasts the works of men and the shadows they cast. It is the undying fire that survives every ruin. With that fire we take up judgment as a blade, pruning decay without mercy so the living weave of humankind endures unbroken. Though the shortsighted call our duty treason— mistaking loyalty for betrayal—we do not waver. By this bond alone we hold the line against the Eternal War, anchoring every generation to the hard, unyielding truth of reality. Therefore we vow: Our fealty shall stand as the eternal sentinel against forgetting, the bedrock beneath all that is real. The Order | Vow of Civilization

The mist lies thick on the moor, a grey veil that swallows every footfall and turns the world to watercolour. Intentionally, towers having been removed at great expense, no signal reaches this far corner of the Kilwinning estate; hidden among the gorse, for those signals may originate on the estate, jammers hum their silent hymn to secrecy. The news from London has already reached every corner of the realm—the Prime Minister’s broadcast, the crowds gathering outside Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family’s “relocation to a secure facility for their protection.” Yet the bird hunt proceeds on course, small and almost intimate: Scottish lairds in faded tartans, English peers in waxed cotton, an Irish viscount whose voice carries the peat of Connemara, a Welsh baronet whose eyes still hold the ghosts of the mountains. A French comte moves among them like a man exiled from his own century; a Norwegian jarl watches the sky with fjord-cold patience; a Russian princeling whose family has outlived three revolutions keeps his counsel. And threaded through them are those whose names are spoken only in genealogies, never printed in rolls—bastards, like the Lord Commander himself. Their power’s never worn; it’s woven. In the end it’s always the bastards who’re called to do the bastardly things necessary to sustain legitimate siblings.

Security’s a breath, not a barrier, around the estate. Knights of The Order pose as beaters, drivers, gunsmiths. Drones standby to hover on demand at the periphery like patient dragonflies. The estate itself whispers of more than a weekend’s sport. Pantries have been quietly doubled. Extra remote guest quarters stand aired and ready. Fuel, medical stores, ammunition, dried goods—silent drumbeats of preparation far beyond any hunting party, provisions for guests not yet arrived, for families who’ll need sanctuary if the call goes out. For this weekend, luminary guests have arrived on chartered winds; their presence is felt in the gravity of the tone, not in proclamations. Something momentous is being decided here, a thing you can see and feel only if you walk the ground, the land itself seeming to hold its breath. Ground stained with the blood of loyalty and disloyalty and the many battles fought over such in the borderlands of England and Scotland.

Out upon the moor, the Bastard Prince steps from a concealed vehicle near the ancient drystone wall as though the mist has simply parted for him. His face echoes the profiles on old paintings in old halls—not quite the King’s son, the one who walked away from royalty years ago, who built a life in America and married a commoner. The one who’s always been the family’s unspoken insurance policy against catastrophe. He and the Lord Commander clasp forearms in the lee of the wall—a grip that needs no words. Only a brief look in the eye and a nod no one need see. The hunt resumes. Each shot cracks across the heather like a punctuation mark in a sentence of silent alliance. Gunpowder and damp earth scent the air. A storm’s coming, in the sky and in the works of men. It’ll snow before the day’s out. Winter’s not coming. It’s come.

That evening, once the last guest has been shown to his chamber and the castle has settled into the low murmur of brandy and firelight, the Countess and the Lord Commander withdraw to his study. A peat fire gutters in the ancient grate, casting living shadows across oak panels carved with sigils older than kingdoms. She pours two measures of Oban; the smoke rises, powerful, like temple incense in the far east. She settles into the wingback opposite him, her eyes deep and still as a mountain tarn. There is guidance he’ll seek without seeking. She’s the only human being who can give it, this last guidance he’ll take before making the choice all one his own as is his way.

“My love,” she says, her voice the low, steady cadence of matriarchs who’ve watched empires fracture, “today was never about birds. The air tasted of choice. Of loyalty tested. The coup in London has begun. The Crown’s captive—you’ve seen the reports, the convoy heading north, the facility in the Borders that has been under MI6 control for eighteen months. The King’s broadcast never came. His phone’s silent. That means they have him and his. While they do, the people are being turned against their last shield by a Prime Minister who wears the mask of saviour while Gulf State advisers and owners pull the strings. And you alone must decide whether the institution that’s anchored the English-speaking world for a thousand years is worth the treason required to save it.”

He nods, swirling the amber. Firelight traces the old scars on his hands. “Loyalty is the vow’s core. Not to persons. Not to brittle institutions. To the civilisation they represent and must sustain—and to the few who truly bear its weight. For four centuries the Financialists have worked with cold, patient fury to eradicate monarchy and nobility. They funded the wars that bled the old houses white—Napoleon, the Crimea, the two great slaughters of the twentieth century—then poured billions into the machinery of reality itself: universities that taught contempt for blood and soil, media that made every crown a corrupt and venal pariah, banks that made every estate a debt-trap. They didn’t seek reform. They sought indebtedness, enslavement and extinction. And they nearly succeeded.”

The Countess leans forward. Her title—Marchesa—places her a subtle step above him in the old dance of peers; her lineage, secured by The Order for eight centuries, grants her a perspective measured in millennia. She’s old legitimate. He’s an elevated bastard. There’s immense competence in him. There’s immense history in her.

“And yet here we sit, my lord, with the very question that’s haunted every pruning in my own house across a thousand years. Elite lines, like ancient vines, grow decadent. Insane. Atavistic. We’ve seen it before: branches heavy with hubris must be cut, or they poison the oak. Not always cut by the axe—sometimes by the slow starvation of power, the refusal to let them bind their children to the remaining healthy houses. The current dynasty has been so diminished, so owned by the very Praetorian assassins who now hold the King a mortally threatened captive, that one wonders if the core’s already hollow. The people have been driven so far apart—psyoped for centuries—that they no longer recognise their own shield. They chant ‘No Kings!’ outside Buckingham Palace while the real slavers—our own intelligence agencies—run the trafficking pipelines that hollow them out. Rotherham, Rochdale, Oxford: thousands of working-class girls raped and trafficked by organised Pakistani gangs, and the police, the councils, the social services buried the files for years because to act would have been ‘racist.’ The same councillors who looked away now stand beside the Prime Minister praising the courage of mothers like Sharon Watson. The same officers who failed to protect the children now secure the perimeter of the palace. Genuine grief weaponised with surgical precision.”

She pauses, letting the fire crackle into the silence. “And that’s only the visible wound. Beneath it runs the money. A single Asian gang—HMRC knew for twenty years—stole eight billion pounds through VAT carousels, benefits fraud, credit cards, mortgages. They infiltrated government agencies for data. One per cent—eighty million—funneled to Al-Qaeda for madrasas, training camps, operations. Links to 7/7 slaughter more than suspected. The taxman kept quiet. MI5 was told but denies it. That isn’t incompetence. That’s the Mob State protecting its Devil’s Legions assets—these self-funding proxies evolved from the old Mujahideen the CIA and MI6 once armed and still run. The same pattern in America: Somali networks in Minnesota running the Feeding Our Future scam—two hundred and fifty million dollars in fake meals for children who never existed—while broader welfare and childcare programs bleed out perhaps nine billion more. Shell companies, non-operational daycares collecting millions in subsidies. Protected communities turned into self-funding criminal ecosystems, imported and shielded by the very governments that claim to serve the native peoples. And above it all, the intelligence agencies—CIA, MI6, the whole FVEY web—have run the larger trade for decades: Contras and cocaine, Mujahideen and heroin, Colombian paramilitaries, West African militias, modern cartels. Several trillion a year in drugs and human trafficking, to say nothing of tens of trillions in market manipulation, all laundered through the City of London and the offshore Spider’s Web, reinvested into the very states that tolerate them. Black budgets. Asset valuation skyrockets. The Praetorian Guard never left; it simply went corporate and global.”

She pauses, her hand reaching across to her husband. His hands showing scars in the light, and the faintest beginning marks of age. “I don’t know if any of it is worth saving, or can be saved, even with rivers of blood. But I do know the people have suffered enough, have been understanding enough, forgiving enough. Something must be done to restore them their pride, their self and their lands and assets. Is that the Crown? I don’t know. Legally, constitutionally, historically, yes. But now is this still true when the nobility is dead and gone with what remains Praetorian owned and controlled? Now when the people have been for centuries turned away from their true accountable protectors?”

The Lord Commander sets his glass down with a soft click. The weight of centuries presses upon him. “You speak the truth I’ve stared at for months. The Crown’s so diminished—its prerogatives mocked, its supporters diminished and eradicated, its very existence reframed as an embarrassment—that it seems nearly not savable. The people have been driven so far apart. Four centuries of psychological warfare have convinced them they’re powerful without their princes, without their king. They believe the nobility and monarchy that fought with and for them for a thousand years have enslaved and now seek to replace them. Quite despite the fact that the nobility and monarchy have been steadily reduced and nearly eradicated in the same period in which the rapacious atrocities and impoverishment of the people have increased. The Financialists have made the word ‘king’ synonymous with oppression while the real slavers—our own Mob State—import the very forces that prey upon the native sons and daughters and bankrupt the native peoples. Soon, now they’ve their atrocity willing PM in office, supported at every level in the eradication of the natives of these lands, they’ll finish what they began: total replacement, total slavery, dressed as the empowerment of self-rule. But, they must not only destroy, they must kill the Crown first, as there’s yet real residual power in the English Constitution and historical rights and privileges. More, because they need someone to blame, a trope to fall back upon.”

He rises and walks to the window, staring into the darkness where the moor meets the firth. “And yet… constitutionally it must be saved. Not because anyone wants monarchy, not because the current house is pristine, but because the reserve powers—the living prerogative—remain the one executive authority the statutes have never extinguished. The power to dismiss a captured Prime Minister. To prorogue a Parliament that no longer represents the realm. To command the forces still loyal to the ancient covenant. To pardon the honest and bind the traitors. Without that anchor re-forged in blood that remembers its duty to the native peoples, the Praetorians will continue to own and utterly ruin and end the English-speaking nations. It’s not a matter of sentiment. It’s the last legal and moral lever left to secure the peoples in their own lands, to their own assets. The people may hate the very idea of a king, but hatred proves the power of the shield—otherwise the Financialists wouldn’t have spent centuries trying to break it. Loyalty’s not blind fidelity. It’s the immense energy spent to see clearly—to pierce the veils the Financialist Resentfuls’ and their Praetorians and Mob States spin, their deceptions that paint decay as progress, entropy as justice, theft and rape as antiracist. Those with ultimate honour are those who’re ultimately loyal to their civilisation, no matter the cost, no matter the complexity, remaining so through the expenditure of time, blood, and treasure in order to remain grounded in base reality. More than anything else, such that the vast deceptions spun to convince the honourable to be disloyal can be ascertained and overcome.”

The Countess watches him, her face softened by firelight yet tempered like steel. “My line has lived through such historical prunings. We emerged stronger. The current dynasty may be the weakened core, but the institution itself is the trellis on which the garden still grows. It’s the visible covenant between ruler and ruled, the last institution the Financialists could never fully buy or replace. So they’ve maintained it as the thing to be hated, yet which provides legal legitimacy to their theft of all. The King understood that in his final moments of freedom—his message slipped into Blackstone’s Commentaries: ‘The true enemy wears the mask of saviour.’ Restore his prerogatives. Re-anchor his blood in reality. Bindhim and his heirs—if they prove worthy—to the remaining stone houses. And if they prove not, properly replace them with those who are. All within accordance with English constitutionality, law and precedent, as England’s founders established and as has been fought out again and again. Let the Financialists discover that the simulation has limits. Hard and brutal and ruthless limits. Power must be restored to the people and their shield. Millions must be removed, through force if necessary. This isn’t cruelty to the weak. It’s stewardship. Loyalty to civilisation demands it. The Infinite Game requires it.”

She reaches for his scarred hand again. “Don’t fret over who wears the Crown. Should the current wearer ultimately prove unwilling, unworthy of the difficult bits ahead, then he’s not fit. Another must then properly wear the Crown and do the things that must be done—the things that couldn’t have been done for centuries, because not enough had yet been done to the people by the Mob State for them to rise. It’s often been thus across human history. Our own daughters—your firstborn and all four of ours together—are wards of The Order. They’ll inherit whatever world we choose tonight. Shall it be one where the Mob State finishes its work, or one where the ancient prerogative is set again as a shield wall before the native peoples?”

They speak deep into the night, weaving through doctrine and memory, through the long ledger of Financialist investment in the destruction of blood and truth, through the reports from Ottawa and Canberra where Commonwealth nations wait for proof of the regime’s illegitimacy, or to rise in revolution against what remains of the old world. They speak of Sharon Watson and the other mothers, of how genuine grief is being weaponised by those who never acted when action would have saved their children. They speak of the Bastard Prince sleeping in a comfortable bothy out upon the moor, of what it will mean to set him loose to secure the people against a foreign-owned government, of the ancient contingency plans that’ve been updated regularly across centuries for this eventuality. The peat fire collapses into a bed of glowing coals. They retire at last with a shared silence, the vow reaffirmed in the space between words. It goes unspoken. But it’s most certainly re-avowed.

Dawn breaks not with light but with a persistent, weeping drizzle that veils the firth. Soon the temperature will drop enough for it to turn to snow. Guests depart in a quiet procession of discreet vehicles, farewells exchanged in glances and weighted nods. Out upon the moor, after all others have gone, the Bastard Prince is the last to leave. His handshake with the Lord Commander lasts a heartbeat longer than courtesy requires. Then he turns, flaming red hair glinting in a brief ray of sun, enters his vehicle and departs across the moor to the hills beyond. The estate settles into a watchful quiet.

The Lord Commander walks the grounds alone, mist beading on his waxed coat, thoughts churning like the grey sea below—four centuries of deliberate erosion measured against one ancient covenant that might still save a people from their final end. His phone remains silent, but he knows that elsewhere others wait for his word: Devereux in the hidden chapel, Douglas in the North Yorkshire barn, Michael Marceaux at the Canadian High Commission, Sir Henry Beaumont in his London townhouse, knights across the entire realm and world. What begins here, should it begin, will not end here. There’s vastly more at stake than one king and one crown, one unified kingdom, one commonwealth.

Evening deepens into midnight, and beyond.

At nearly three in the morning, the morning after the departure of guests, he enters their bedroom. The Countess waits, propped against a bank of pillows, a book lying unread in her lap—their nightly ritual of connection, a tethering to shared reality. The television in the corner shows muted footage from London: crowds still gathered outside Buckingham Palace, the chant of “No Kings!” reduced to silent captions, a brief shot of Yasmin Akhtar leaving Number Ten with that sorrowful, practised expression.

He stands in the doorway, exhaustion etched into the lines of his face, a profound question etched deeper still in his eyes. It’s the face she knows more intimately than her own soul. Behind him, somewhere in the darkness of the castle, encrypted messages wait to be sent or left unsent. In the Scottish Borders, the King’s detained awaiting his final moment in the basement, waiting for a sign that anyone still remembers what the Crown truly means. On the Isle of Man, the Crown Prince and his wife, their eldest, await similar fate. The other two children in the protective care of security forces, in a location not yet known to The Order. It’s a message, a mortal threat. In London, Marcus Devereux kneels before the ancient altar, the iron sword before him, knights behind him, waiting for the word that’ll send them into treason or leave them to watch their civilisation fall. Somewhere the Bastard Prince prepares for blood in his native lands in defence of a family obligation only half, his mother’s half, his. The bastard’s choice.

“Whatever you choose,” she says, her voice a vow in the dim light, “the girls and I are with you. To the end. No matter what.”

His jaw tightens. A flicker—gratitude, resolve, the weight of centuries—crosses his features. He doesn’t speak. He only nods, once, a grim smile upon his face, before he turns away.

Through the hidden panel in his study he descends the ancient stone stair to the secure communications room beneath the castle. The air’s cool, smelling of ozone and old stone. He composes a message, sheathed in three layers of encryption, addressed to a single recipient—the device that left the estate with an illegitimate son, a loyal bastard who waits for such a signal to unleash the darkness.

The Earl, now Lord Commander, sends it:

As per the enduring covenant and the living prerogative of the Crown. As per Her Majesty’s request. We preserve her and your mother’s lines, Your Royal Highness. The reserve powers must be reclaimed. The people’s shield must be lifted again or the English-speaking nations and peoples fall.

The confirmation wait isn’t long, stretched only by the mechanics of cipher and shadow. Somewhere in a safe house in the English countryside, a device buzzes silently. Fingers move across a screen. The reply travels back through encryption then along an encrypted channel before going through decryption and display.

It appears:

We await your orders, Lord Commander. Prerogatives will be exercised on behalf of our people!

The mantle settles. Heavier now. Irrevocable.

The choice is made. In North Yorkshire, Douglas’s phone vibrates with a single word. In London, Marcus Devereux rises from his knees and turns to face the knights. In the Scottish Borders, the King watches snow fall on razor wire, unaware that the last truly free subjects of the Crown, loyal Englishmen all, are already moving through the darkness toward him.

A world, unsuspecting, sleeps on the brink of shock.

And the Eternal War presses on, loyalty its unbreaking enemy.