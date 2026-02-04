The Eternal War is waged within the mind of each human being in order to activate or deactivate evolution designed and embedded die-back mechanisms. The Eternal War | Doctrine | Target

Predawn infiltrates the Observatory Inlet not with color but with a slow dilution of black to iron grey. Three fishing vessels leisurely make their way from the North Pacific inland. In the belly of the lead fishing vessel, just turning north where the Hastings Arm begins, the Earl watches four screens split into seventeen feeds. Each glows with the cool, sterile light of a world about to be cut to the mortal bone. The synchronized strikes begin not with a roar, but with the whispering sighs of finality.

0100 Zulu. Alberta.

A warehouse freezer, repurposed. Three Aegis contractors monitoring biometric feeds die where they sit, hot coffee pooling with blood on the concrete. Suppressed subsonic rounds. A fourth, sleeping in a cot, never wakes. The extraction team—two shooters, one medic—liberates four prisoners from steel cages. They leave a coin on the terminal. Double-headed eagle. Faint Cyrillic.

0102 Zulu. Swiss Alps.

An EMP pulse, non-nuclear, focused beam. It blooms silent and invisible from a portable array disguised as a weather sensor package. Every light in the alpine facility dies. Every server screams into silence. In the sudden dark, the only sound is the click of night-vision devices being activated by the infiltration team.

0104 Zulu. Colombian Highlands.

Close-quarters in a concrete compound. The staccato pfft-pfft-pfft of integrally suppressed weapons. The wet, heavy sound of bodies falling. The smell, cutting through cordite: blood, excrement, and the damp earth of the jungle. Then silence. Five more walk out, blinking in the moonlight, into the arms of ghosts.

The Earl’s slate updates in real time. Twelve sites in North America. Five across the Atlantic and South America. Reclamations: eleven living, three bodies honor-guarded, a trove of encrypted hardware, locations of the eight missing fallen. A surgical scorecard. The lattice flexes a global muscle, precise and pitiless. The rest, theirs, left as dead bodies and melted slag. Signatures come in many forms, to those who can read the not-so-subtle subtle signs.

Only one tag yet blinks red: Venezuela. A fortress in the Andes. Overwhelming force. The team had been repelled with losses. Bertrand remains inside. The report’s terse, clear and succinct: Subject isolated. Interrogation persistent. Psychological extraction methodologies evident. Unrecoverable at this threshold. Proof of life, definitive. Assets tagged.

The Earl’s thumb strokes the scar on his wrist. A brother, mentor, a Senior Knight, left in the dark. This debt will be collected, but not today. Today has a singular priority.

Hold fast, Brother. Hold fast.

In the mist-choked ravine north of Kitsault, south of Stewart, the retrieval team becomes the land. Seven men. Smart material ghillie suits marry to devil’s club, rotting alder and the electromagnetic signature of the earth and animals of the area. Thermal and EMF signatures blur into the ambient decay of the forest. They hold the choke point—a granite slit where all paths converge. The air’s wet, cold, and carries the distant, mechanical buzz of drones and the distant thrum of diesel engine vehicles. Through feeds in their retinal lenses, they watch the hunt stumble. Aegis kill teams, lured by fabricated thermal ghosts, circle muskeg bogs. JTF2 quick-reaction forces receive countermanding orders, sending them moving toward ghosts at spoofed coordinates. The digital fog’s thick. And yet the combatant force continues to follow their tech. Doesn’t matter, the men at the choke point know fog can lift. Their fingers rest on triggers. The totality of their world’s the wind, the rock, the range of their rifles, and their singular task.

From the downstream mist, figures emerge. First, the American—lean, face gaunt, eyes holding a fire that fatigue cannot extinguish. Peter follows, his bearing straight despite the exhaustion, a prince in mud-caked boots. Then Thor, a mountain moving with unsettling silence. AnnaBelle appears next, her face pale but set, a fierce determination in her gaze that had not been there weeks before. The Ktunaxa guide is a shadow at the rear.

The retrieval team materializes around them. No words. A flurry of silent, efficient motion: a pressure dressing replaced on Peter’s arm, a fresh magazine pressed into the American’s hand, a canteen offered to AnnaBelle. Thor locks eyes with the team leader—a man named Ross—and gives a single, slow nod. It speaks of miles endured, of a debt acknowledged.

Peter’s hand finds Annabelle’s elbow, steadying her as she shrugs into the supplied advanced materials cloak. Her hand covers his for a moment. A silent exchange. Not a promise, but an oath.

The pivot comes. A dull, sub-audible thrum presses on the eardrums. The EMP. Above, two drones wobble, lights dying, and drop into the treetops with a crackle of branches. The constant, low-grade static in their pursuers earpieces vanishes, replaced by a ringing, profound silence. Somewhere down the ravine, a diesel generator coughs and dies, the thrum of vehicle engines is no more. For three heartbeats, there’s only the natural world: the drip of water, the sigh of wind, the distant cry of a raven. Then, confusion from the fog. Muffled shouts. The clumsy rustle of men whose technological womb has just gone dead.

They walk into their own kill zone blind. Four Aegis scouts, relying on dead helmet displays, round a bend of granite thirty meters from the concealed team. They’re silhouetted against the pale mist. Erratically directed gunfire erupts, digital scopes and thermals useless in the dark. The sound’s startling in the dawn. Providing the perfect distraction and cover for the small group to escape. The echo of the ambush turned against itself, swallowed in the forest behind them.

“Go,” Ross whispers, his voice the first human sound in minutes. The exfiltration’s a swift, silent rush up the ravine, away from the dead, toward the salt smell of the inlet, some way off to the west. Two men of the retrieval team flank and trail, erasing tracks, laying subtle false trails. The hunters, once finished with their own, will be leaderless and deaf, left groping in a silent world. But they’ll come. Going back to the old ways.

This won’t go over well with their superiors.

The flotilla’s three vessels, rugged and salt-stained, moored where freshwater streams meet the head of the inlet sea. Nets hang, smelling of fish and decay, perfect camouflage. Having all boarded, the vessel already released and pulling away from the quay. AnnaBelle is guided below decks on the lead boat, into a hold lit by the eerie shielded glow of electronics. The air’s thick with the smells of diesel, wet wool, and ozone.

He stands with his back to her, studying a slate, his outline broad and familiar in the waxed cotton jacket. Her breath catches. She doesn’t need to see his face. This frame, this posture, this presence, is deeply known to her. The world narrows. He turns. Time fractures. The Earl looks upon her, appraising, father is always assessing. His face is older seeming, the features more pronounced, but his eyes are the same deep azure-blue. The man she’d mourned in those moments she could as she was haunted and hunted. The man whose willing death to save her was the very anvil upon which her innocence was shattered.

A sound escapes her—not a word, a fractured gasp. Involuntary. An animal thing uniquely human. Utterly daughter. Then she’s moving, crossing the space, stumbling in the tight and packed confines, her body acting before her mind can form a thought. Her exhausted and depleted frame collides with him, her arms locking around his torso fiercely, her face buried against his chest beneath his open coarse woolen jacket. She shakes, a silent, violent tremor that comes from a place deeper than tears. A thing so powerful it expresses the very depths of her soul.

He stiffens for a fraction of a second, the soldier’s instinct. Then his arms come around her, one hand cradling the back of her head. He holds her as the boat sways. He holds her as the tremor subsides into a resolute, shuddering stillness. No platitudes. No empty comfort. Only a stolen moment out of the storm, a transitory peace in the heat of battle. After a long moment, his voice, a low rumble in his chest, speaks by her ear. “The line holds, Princess. You are safe.”

She pulls back just enough to look at him, her eyes searching his face. His strong hands lingering on her shoulders as he looks back, unflinching into her eyes. The love she feels is fierce, complex—filial, grateful, awed. It’s the love for a cornerstone believed lost, suddenly returned to the foundation. God does exist. And he does love her. Such is the power of this most unexpected thing. She nods, unable to speak. He lets go his grasp with one last powerful squeeze to each shoulder. He sees the woman she’s become in her eyes, in her stance, through the exhaustion and depletion of days on end with little sustenance, always moving, little sleep, always hunted. In the course of mere weeks. The girl’s gone, burned away. What remains is tempered steel. He gives the faintest nod in return. Allows himself a rare smile. Recognition. Continuity.

The flotilla, moving south, slips back into the Observatory Inlet, running dark. The mood shifts from pursuit to evasion. This is the vulnerable phase—on water, visible to satellites and patrol aircraft they can no longer spoof, nor risk engaging, though the capacity for such is hidden within the vessel’s innocent looking superstructure. At the mouth of the inlet, the vessels scatter casually, as if a normal day traveling to sea to their carefully studied spot. The Earl’s boat turns northwest, out past Dundas and Zayas Islands, into the open swell of the North Pacific. Eight hours later, in the darkened night, the heaving waters of the Gulf, the rendezvous.

A rigid inflatable boat, black and sleek, rises on a swell beside them. Two figures stand in its cockpit; crew members of the Aquitaine. Transfer is swift, brutal real in its efficiency. AnnaBelle, Peter, Thor, the Earl and two of his men go over the rail on a rolling swell, dropping into the RIB’s awaiting belly. A bag of gear follows. The RIB throttles up, carving away toward the horizon before the fishing vessel has completed its turn towards the East. No one looks back. Not on RIB, not on the fishing vessel that never stops.

Just over the curve of the earth, the Aquitaine awaits—her sleek, 180-foot shadow cutting a steady line through the swell. The RIB draws up behind, matching speed. Hands from the yacht’s innards throw guide lines out, then haul the RIB aboard. Below decks on the Aquitaine, in a compartment stripped of luxury and lined with equipment racks, the final preparation happens. Two Spetsnaz operatives, already in drysuits, wait in the dive room. Their movements are economical, their eyes flat and assessing. No names are exchanged. They’re standing by ready to help AnnaBelle, Peter, and Thor into identical heavy drysuits, check valves, confirm oxygen mixtures. The gear is Russian. The procedure is theirs. While English is not even their second language. Their instructions, a mix of words and hands on demonstration, are clear.

There’s no time for anything more than one final embrace. One final accepted goodbye. Though with an articulation this will not be their last meeting. AnnaBelle, now firmly in her role as princess and matriarch doesn’t tear. She smiles after pulling back from the Earl. A lifetime of emotion in that smile. The Earl, slowly letting her go, smiles back. A father’s, a man’s, a knight’s, a Lord’s love, honor, respect and pride in every bit of his demeanor. As Princess AnnaBelle moves to the guidance of Sergei, the lead Spetznaz, she turns one last time to look to the Lord Marshal quietly departing the dive locker, heading up to the command center hidden in the salon. Other duties calling him. Many lives are in his hands. Not only this Prince and Princess.

“You follow,” Sergei says, his English thick. “No light. We go down. Sixty feet. The sub is there. You enter hatch. I lead. Yuri enters last.” He says, pointing to his silent counterpart. A man nearly the size of Thor.

The Aquitaine doesn’t stop. On the bridge, a navigator holds a steady course despise the swell, his navsys locked on a single virtual buoy marker that isn’t a buoy. Below, the Russian submarine, a Yasen-class, runs silent and deep, matching the yacht’s speed and heading. At the designated point, a hatch in the stern of the Aquitaine, just above the waterline, is unsealed. Icy North Pacific air floods in. Cold sea spittle flushes up and over all of them. Beyond, the sea’s a black plate under a starless sky. One by one, they go. The Spetsnaz first, vanishing into the ink. A hand signal from the darkness. Thor follows, then Peter, then AnnaBelle. They slip into the freezing water, the shock of it a brutal, silencing gasp, quite despite the dry suits. The Aquitaine’s hull glides above them, a monolithic shadow.

They descend into weightless, lightless cold. At sixty feet, a truly dark shape resolves—the submarine, a moving submerged mountain of black steel. A hatch is open, a small amber glow is seen within. Hands pull them in, one after another. The last Spetsnaz operator gives a final, sharp nod from just inside before turning to close the hatch. The hatch seals. The submarine begins its dive, to run deep, run silent. On the surface, the Aquitaine sails on, unchanged. To any eye, any satellite, nothing has happened.

The Earl, watching from a port in the salon, senses more than feels the subtle change in the yacht’s bearing as it slowly and lazily comes about for its new course. The primary objective’s complete. The princess and prince are now in the belly of the bear, committed to the deep, before final secure destination in Moscow, where the Resentfuls’ reach can’t grasp. They’re the responsibility of an equally old, far colder power—a power with ice in its veins and the patience of the abyss. A power failed its duty and obligations and slipped into nearly a century of sheer brutal darkness. A power, having learned the cost of disloyalty with the lives of tens of millions of its own, will not fail again.

On the bridge of the Aquitaine—her sleek, 180-foot ghost cutting south through Alaskan waters—the Earl receives the final ping. Encrypted, one-time cipher received by the antennae looking like a normal sensor package protruding beneath the vessel.

Груз закреплен. Приступаем к погружению. Удачи!

The submarine has them. They are moving into the deep. Wishing well.

He lets out a breath he hadn’t known he was holding. The weight in his chest shifts, but doesn’t lighten. It’s the weight now of Bertrand, still in the dark. The weight of the men lost in Venezuela, in Alberta, in the nameless places. The weight of the message now being delivered. As, in the aftermath, the enemy finds their signatures. At the BC choke point, tracker teams sweep the ravine, looking for sign to pick up and trail. They find unspent brass—7.62x39mm, uncommon for the region. They find the fallen drones, their circuits fried by a non-nuclear EMP, a technology marker that whispers of capabilities beyond standard special forces. And on a flat rock by the stream, placed deliberately, they find a coin. Heavy, gold. A double-headed eagle. Faint Cyrillic initials. In Washington, Ottawa, Brussels, analysts stare at the same coin and more, at garbled reports. Seventeen near-simultaneous incidents. Contradictory eyewitness accounts. Drone footage that glitches at the crucial moment. Social media accounts flooded with absurd counter-narratives: the princess spotted in a Dublin pub, the prince seen hiking in New Zealand.

The digital map of the hunt is a masterpiece of misdirection. It tells a story not of failure, but of profound, humiliating confusion. They’ve been played. Not just outmaneuvered, but mocked. The quiet conclusion filters through secure channels: a non-state actor of unprecedented sophistication and reach has just demonstrated it can penetrate sovereign territory, extract high-value targets from the heart of a security cordon, no matter how much technology is employed in the hunt, and then vanish, leaving only a chilling, ancient calling card.

The Aquitaine plows southwest, toward the coming storm. The Earl stands on the aft deck, the salt wind biting his face. He thinks of the message, now echoing in the silent places where true power listens. It isn’t a shout of victory. No brag. It’s a cold, precise statement of fact. You are not the only players on the board. You are not the most dangerous. An older lattice breathes beneath your reality. You have angered it. We are stone. You are cloud.

The simulation has felt the blade. The Potemkin façade has a cut in its canvas, and through it, a glimpse of the enduring stone beneath. The time for hiding at any cost is over. The time for the covert and clandestine war—the war for reality itself—has begun. He turns his face into the wind. Somewhere ahead, in time, a brother waits in the dark. Somewhere behind, in time, daughters sleep under watchful eyes. And all around, the lattice hums, ready for the next move. The calm between storms is over.

In the end, stone always beats cloud. And there is stone work to be done ahead of him in time, he and the Bastard Prince. The restoration of reality, will neither be televised nor without bloodshed. Who knows, perhaps it may be televised, with blood, before the end. But that decision has not yet been forced upon him by the Norn.