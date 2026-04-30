As England Burns
Chapter One
When at the end, only unrestrained violence will do.
There are some few men, built differently, for all forms of violence, combat and war, who knowingly walk into death, at a moments notice, with no notice at all, men in total and absolute control, always, of their capacities for physical conflict, their utter willingness to kill and be killed.
These men …
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