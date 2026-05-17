You been sittin’ in that cage so long, son,

the bars feel like home—



3 a.m. blue light, thumb raw from the endless scroll,

every “can’t,” every “shouldn’t,” every soft voice in the comments sayin’



“Wait your turn, king—stay safe, stay quiet, stay small.”



Then the louder wolves circle in, howlin’ through the feed:

“You can’t, boy—it’s all rigged, the game was never yours,”

“anyone speakin’ plain truth is just an agent, a plant, a fed,”

“there’s no chance, the deck’s stacked from the cradle to the grave,”



or the burn-it-all-down radicals pushin’ rage straight to the streets,

Molotov dreams and empty slogans while the real work waits on no one.

The rage starts early—maybe you remember.

School desks bolted down like factory chutes,

teachers breakin’ the wild colt in your blood with rulers, pills, and quiet shame,

callin’ your fire “disorder,” turnin’ restless boys into compliant cogs.



That rage burns hot—channel it into iron discipline.

Lace up your boots at dawn and run till the lungs scream,

swing hammers instead of pencils, forge the body they tried to drug calm.

Graduation slams the next gate—student loans wrapped round your neck like a debtor’s noose,

a mortgage on your future before you ever owned a damn thing.



The rage rises fierce—channel it into sweat equity.

Hammer out your own path at dusk in the garage,

stack real timber and steel while the bankers count their paper promises.

Then the corporate mill clamps shut—fluorescent lights buzzin’ overhead,

clock punchin’ your soul eight hours straight while the suits in glass towers

brand you “toxic” for standin’ tall.



Gig apps treatin’ you like disposable cogs.

That rage boils over—channel it into calloused hands grippin’ real tools,

not illusions. Build somethin’ that lasts while they swipe your hours for pennies.

Notifications ping like digital shocks, algorithms whisper sweet poison in your ear:

“Just one more reel, one more round, one more excuse.”



Porn tabs glowin’ at 2 a.m., credit cards maxed on ghosts and trucks you couldn’t keep—

the rage claws up your throat—channel it into cold water and cold iron,

delete the feed, carry the weighted ruck, pour that fire into building and sweat

till the shoulders scream and the poisons run out.

If you don’t break free, they’ll only let you out two ways—

meek servant in the wage trap, smilin’ polite, payin’ taxes to fund their next war,

or fresh bodies for the master’s wars, recruiters dangling shiny lies,

funneling boys into foreign graves while the suits back home get fat.



That rage hits like thunder—channel it into refusin’ their uniform and their cubicle both.

Stand your own ground, build your own fight right here on home soil,

where the real war’s keepin’ your wits when the flags wave and the orders come.

And what cuts worst, what sharpens the rage past reason—



the girls you grew up with, sisters at the lunch table,

now pixeled out for strangers’ thumbs, smile fixed for a tip screen,

or trapped in open-plan offices where soft-handed managers

talk down to ’em worse than any father ever would,

worse than any husband you remember your own mama callin’ “sir.”



You older men, gray in the beard, you see ’em—

nieces, neighbors, daughters of friends you served with—

led by the lies into the same profession, red lighting it all.



And you younger men, rage hot in your chest, you wanted ’em

as wives, as mothers to children you’d name after your grandfathers,

as the fire-keepers of the home while you built the roof above.



But she’s gone now—into the scroll, the swipe, the quarterly review,

and there ain’t a damn thing either old or young men can do

without burnin’ the whole machine and the world to ash.



That helplessness? That’s the forge. That’s the anvil.

The world rigged so your love can’t save her,

only your absence from their game that starves it.



So rage. While building a world beside theirs so real,

so solid, so honest—

that the ones who still have eyes to see it

will walk out of the red light on their own two feet

and ask you, “What do I do now?”

And you’ll be ready with an answer, not a Molotov.

Fathers, sons, brothers, uncles, nephews, old men with gray in the beard—

many of us have tasted that same bitter chain.



Divorce court strippin’ us of our kids like repo men haulin’ pride away in the night,

media screamin’ every strong impulse in us is the enemy of the herd.



Some of us took too long. Some of us still carry the lash’s wounds.



The rage we carried burned us down to ash—then we learned the secret:

channel it into the opposite of their game.



We took on our own sorry selves first, stared down the mirror,

then stepped out swingin’—HR suits be damned, ghosted dates be damned,

politicians and pundits pointin’ us toward the next grave or safe-space stall,

be damned.

And you, gray at the temples, back sore from the load you carried alone—

this ain’t a restart. It’s a reminder.

The cage door swings both ways. You already know how to kick it.

Just show the man behind you how.

We’ll guide you, sure. We’ll point out the traps we sprung,

the nights we damn near quit in the truck with the engine runnin’.

But we can’t swing the hammer for you.



That cage door only opens when you kick it with your own boots—

when every kick’s pure rage turned to purpose, steel forged in a fire you keep.



They’ll throw everything at you the second you step out—

doubt dressed as “self-care” memes and therapy-speak,

soft hands, sisters’ OnlyFans smiles, filtered validation whisperin’

“come back inside the cage, it’s safer.”



The world don’t want free men walkin’ tall;

it wants numb drones in the glow,

meek clock-watchers or fresh bodies for the next war.



The rage is your birthright—channel it into the productive fire:

build your world instead of consumin’ theirs,

speak truth instead of scrollin’ lies,

love fierce without apologizin’, lead when the men around you’re still swipin’.



Control the fire without lettin’ it burn you hollow—

steady the whirlwind without lettin’ thoughts spin you stupid.



You’ll get knocked off center—that’s guaranteed—

but if you’ve done the work, the rage becomes your compass,

not your chain. You won’t spin out and you damn sure won’t quit.

You’ll find your feet, stand tall, and walk a gravel road you carved from the wild yourself.



That’s how it’s always been. That’s how a man’s made.

Not by waitin’ on likes or therapy-speak or another dopamine loop or the next war that needs bodies.



Out there on the road you build with sweat and blood and foolish, stubborn pride—

callouses from real tools, scars from real failures—

you become the man no factory mill, no algorithm chain, no master’s war machine can ever hold again.



Strong enough to love a real woman who sees the castle you built with your rage,

wise enough to guide your son you made together when he feels the bars close in.

No more waitin’, brothers.



The time’s this breath, this beat of your heart against the ribs.



Feel the rage rise—then turn it.



Break free.

Build your world.



Run it out, out where the headlights cut the dark and there ain’t nothin’ but the man you forced yourself to be.



And when you look back down that long slope someday,

gray threadin’ your own hair, knees worn from the miles,

you’ll know the only thing that ever mattered was the doin’—

the rage you refused to waste, the fire you turned to steel.



Do this—and the men who came before will smile in the dark:

“That’s my blood. He took the cage apart in wrath…

and built a kingdom with it.”



No more waitin’. Swing the hammer.