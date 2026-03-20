Let me speak now not as an analyst, not as a historian, not as a writer arranging arguments for persuasion, but as what I am: a man whose ancestry runs unbroken in the soil of England and Scotland for more than a thousand years, and in the soil of North America for nearly four hundred. The names on my family chart aren’t abstractions. They’re men who broke ground at Runnymede, who carried pikes at Bannockburn, who lost sons at Flodden Field. They’re women who kept the faith through the Dissolution, who watched their husbands sail for Virginia, who buried children in unmarked graves on the Massachusetts frontier and called it the price of liberty. They fought at Naseby and Marston Moor, on whichever side conscience demanded. They signed compacts, raised barns, served in militias, and asked only that their descendants inherit the lands and assets they’d bled for.

I’ve traced their bones through parish records and muster rolls, through land grants and probate inventories, through the silences that families keep and the stories they tell when they think the children are old enough to hear. I know what they built. I know what they believed. And I know that they didn’t spend a thousand years carving a civilization out of wilderness and marsh and foreign invasion so that their descendants could be stripped of it in a single generation by men and women with ledgers and offshore accounts and no country they would die for.

The 400 Year English Civil War series has been read by some as a historical exercise, by others as a political argument, by a few as a prophecy. Let me be clear: it’s none of those things. It’s a warning.

The 1688 Financialist Regime has now ruled the English-speaking world for 338 years. It’s changed its costumes many times—Dutch merchant, London banker, Wall Street asset manager—but its face remains the same. It’s the face of extraction without production, of debt without redemption, of power without responsibility. It’s the face that looked at the common lands of England and saw enclosure, at the industries of America and saw offshoring, at the blood of our soldiers and saw a revenue stream. It’s never built anything. It’s only taken.

We, the native English-Speaking People—whether in whole or part of Irish, Scottish, English, or Welsh descent; whether born in the Isles or in the lands our people settled across the globe—have watched this regime consume our inheritance. We’ve watched our towns hollowed, our families broken by debt, our children taught that their heritage is shameful and their ancestors were oppressors. We’ve watched while those who never swung a hammer or planted a seed or bled on a battlefield grew rich beyond dreaming by manipulating the money our labor created. We’ve been patient. We’ve been law-abiding. We’ve believed that the institutions our ancestors built would eventually correct themselves.

They will not!

The institutions are captured. The law’s a servant of the bondholder. The ballot box offers a choice between factions of the same regime. There’s no remedy within the system because the system is the injury. It was designed to be unreformable. That was the genius of 1688: create a machine that can absorb any opposition by converting it into another revenue stream.

But machines break. And this one is breaking now.

Let no one mistake our meaning. We’re not speaking of protest. We’re not speaking of reform. We’re not speaking of a change in administration or a new set of policies or a different party in power. We’ve tried all of those, and the regime continues. The parasite continues to feed. The host continues to weaken.

We are speaking of revolution!

It will not look like the revolutions you have seen on television. It will not be color-coded or brand-approved or managed by foundations. It will not be led by the celebrities of the opposition or funded by the billionaires of the resistance. It will be what revolution has always been when a strong and capable people have been pushed past bearing: a rising. An assertion. A refusal.

When it comes—and it’s coming—everything will change. The debt will be repudiated. The central bank will be dissolved. The asset managers will find their charters revoked and their holdings restored to the people from whom they were extracted. The networks of compromise and blackmail will be exposed and dismantled. The Devil’s Legions will be destroyed and what few survive, scattered. The Seven Pillars will be reclaimed.

And when the dust settles, the English Civilization will be restored. Not the empire of extraction, not the global tribute system, not the rule of bondholders—but the civilization: the common law, the trial by jury, the consent of the governed, the right to keep what one has made, the duty to defend what one has inherited. The sovereignty of every native Englishman, whether he works the soil of Kent or the plains of Kansas, whether she raises children in Edinburgh or Auckland or Vancouver. All of us. One people. One inheritance. One future.

And then—only then—will the old imperial center be restored. London will not remain the City of London, that extra-territorial fortress of global finance. It will become again the heart of English civilization, the seat of English law, the home of English liberty. The new Constantinople, having liberated itself, will return across the Atlantic to liberate the old seat of power, the core of our civilizational people. Not to rule it, not to exploit it, but to restore it to its own people.

This isn’t a threat. It’s a promise written in the blood of a thousand years. Our ancestors didn’t build this civilization so that we could watch it fall. They didn’t fight at Crecy and Agincourt, at Bunker Hill and Gettysburg, at Vimy Ridge and Normandy, so that their descendants could be tax-serfs to men and women who’ve never held a sword or swung a scythe.

We’ve been patient long enough. The machine’s breaking. The moment’s here. And when it comes—when the rising begins—know this:

We’ll not be stopped. We’ll not be bargained with. We’ll not be bought off with promises or pacified with concessions. We’ve watched our inheritance stolen piece by piece for 338 years, and the debt is due.

The 1688 regime has had its run. It’s over now.

The native English-Speaking peoples are restoring our civilization, in blood if and where we must!

— E.M. Burlingame

From the blood of Anglo-Saxons, Scots, Weslh, Irish, Normans and the generations who fought across a thousand years such we would become a civilizational people, in this year of 2026