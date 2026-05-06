He was there in the half-dark of the shop,

a cold mug of coffee at his elbow,

oil black under his nails.

His love runnin’ deeper than blood or bone,

but respect—that gold I couldn’t buy—was the wealth earned day by day.



I came in smelling of wrong turns,

shirt torn at the collar,

hands shaking worse than I knew.

Law and consequences only a step behind.



He didn’t rise.

Just kept wiping the same wrench

over and over,

the cloth gone gray with years.

His eyes touched my face

and moved away—

to the shelf where the old compass sat,

the one he’d handed me at twelve,

brass tarnished now,

still pointing north, hard and true.



I couldn’t meet what wasn’t said.

So I stared at the floor,

at the shavings and dust,

at a small boot-prints still worn into the concrete.

I’d chased the world’s easy flames,

ignored the hard word he held back,

drove straight into the flames and fire he saw coming.



He set the wrench down

with a clink softer than judgment.

The old words clawed up my throat for him—

You were right. I shoulda known better.

But I’d learned what a father’s silence is for:

the weight of hard love, the line he held

when the world hollered “go on, it don’t matter.”



He reached to the shelf,

rolled the compass in his palm,

then slid it across the bench.

The scrape of metal on wood

said more than any sermon.

His words were that compass, hard and true.



I picked it up.

The needle trembled, found its place,

steady as when I was a child.

Pointing right back at him.



I wanted the hard word, the wall of his voice,

the line he’d held when the whole damn world cheered “do whatever.”

But he only folded his arms

and that folding was same ol’ doorway

a child become adult has to walk through all on their own.



I said, low as dust,

“The road don’t get easier.

But … I’m trying to own my mistakes, to shoot straight, as you taught.”



He let out a breath he might’ve been holding

since the first time I lied to him.

Who can remember how long ago it was.

Didn’t nod.

But the corners of his eyes softened,

the same way they did

when I painted a stone for the garden,

still there by the steps of the shop,

though the name’s all weathered off.



He stood then, slow,

joints popping like old timber.

Crossed to the door,

looked out at nothing.

“Child,” he said, just that word,

and I knew it carried the pain of every yes he never gave,

every sleepless vigil he willing held,

the gun oiled and hung up high

one in the chamber, ready to rock.

If I true needed.



His love was and is forever, never running dry.

His respect? That’s the one thing worth more than gold.



I set the compass back on the shelf,

careful to face it true.

When I turned, he was still standing there,

shadow stretched long across the bench,

the coffee cold,

the load not shifted,

the porch light burning against

whatever weather I might bring.



Some inch of me straightened

as I prepared.

I didn’t walk, didn't run.

Feeling his eyes,

two points of true north,

watching me sit back down to wait

for the law to arrive

If only, to try to earn

what I couldn’t buy—

what I’ll keep seeking

long after he’s gone.



Not a sound from him

as he sat back down.

Something’d changed though

I don’t know how to explain.

Maybe, takin’ responsibility

not running no more.

That’s respect in my old man’s eyes.

Something never could force or fake or buy.



I can see their lights coming,

hear grit of tires on gravel

up this long country drive.

I’ve earned what’s comin’

and I’m shamed.

Cause he’s never stopped carrying his load.

Wont,

till his very last breath.

And now it hits me

full on.

Father, I’m sorry

took far too long to understand silence.

From this day on,

keep carrying your load

and I'll carry mine.